Diana Gomes to the Rescue: Portugal’s Last-Gasp Strike Keeps Euro 2025 Dream Alive

Diana Gomes’ 89th-minute equaliser kept Portugal’s Euro 2025 hopes alive with a 1-1 draw vs Italy. Kika Nazareth shone on her return from injury, inspiring a second-half surge. Portugal must now beat Belgium and hope results elsewhere—and goal difference—go their way to reach the quarters.

Cristiana Girelli scored for Italy in 70th minute (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 10:16:04 IST

In a game that simmered before boiling over late on, Portugal pulled off a dramatic 1-1 draw against Italy on Monday (July 07) to stay in the hunt for a UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-final spot, just barely.

Italian captain Cristiana Girelli appeared to have broken Portuguese hearts with a stunning long-range rocket in the 72nd minute. Italy looked to be coasting to victory, but Portugal had other ideas. Diana Silva thought she’d levelled it with a cool finish, but the VAR gods had other plans—a razor-thin offside ruling chalked it off. Carole Costa came within millimetres with a towering header off the bar, but finally, justice arrived in the 89th minute. Defender Diana Gomes met a pinpoint Dolores Silva cross and looped a header beyond the Italian keeper. Hope reignited.

Tensions remained high in the closing minutes. Veteran Ana Borges received a second yellow and marching orders, and Italy nearly grabbed a winner in stoppage time. But Portugal just survived the defeat. 

Do or Die: What’s Next for the Seleção

To make it out of Group B, Portugal must now beat already-eliminated Belgium. But that’s not all, they also need Spain to beat Italy and overturn a six-goal swing in goal difference. It’s a long shot, but it’s not over.

The brightest spark in the match wasn’t just the equaliser, it was the return of Kika Nazareth. Sidelined for four months with ankle ligament damage, the 21-year-old playmaker stepped back onto the pitch like she never left.

Despite not being at full fitness, Kika’s presence transformed Portugal’s midfield. Her first touch was velvet. Her vision? Unmatched. Her composure in tight spaces offered a sense of calm in the chaos. The Seleção were bolder, braver, and visibly lifted with her back pulling the strings.

Francisco Neto: “We Got Back to Being Portugal”

After the match, head coach Francisco Neto summed up the mood:

“I’m very proud. We got back to where we want to be. We got back to being Portugal. We had the ball, we pressed high, we created goal-scoring chances.”

“After going behind, and with a goal ruled out, only belief and resilience kept us going. It was a game à la Diogo Jota. We dedicate this one to him and his family.”

“Now we recover. We review. We fight. We’re still alive.”

Portugal next encounter is against Belgium on July 11. 

Tags: Diana GomesEuro 2025Portugalportugal vs italyWomen Euro

