Mulder’s Marathon 367 Puts South Africa in Command, Zimbabwe Reeling in 2nd Test

South Africa’s 27-year-old Captain, Wiaan Mulder, delivered a batting performance for the ages on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queen Sports Club, hammering a record-breaking 367. Mulder’s innings is now the highest individual Test score by a South African and the fifth-highest in Test history. He became just the sixth player to cross 350 in a Test, joining greats like Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, and Mahela Jayawardene. His heroics lifted South Africa to a commanding 626/5 declared just before lunch on day two.

Mulder Breaks Records, Leaves Zimbabwe Bowlers Clueless

Mulder’s innings was a masterclass in endurance and precision. For over two days, he frustrated the Zimbabwean bowling attack with his flawless technique and unrelenting focus. His record-breaking feat not only etched his name in cricketing history but also helped South Africa completely dominate the match. The Zimbabwean bowlers looked out of ideas, unable to break through his concentration or halt the run flow.

The 26-year-old’s innings featured 38 boundaries and 4 sixes, with partnerships that wore down the Zimbabwean side. South Africa’s declaration at 626/5 was a clear statement of intent — this was Mulder’s day, and Zimbabwe had no answer.

Zimbabwe Crumble Under Pressure, Face Follow-On

In reply, Zimbabwe struggled from the outset and were bundled out for just 170 in their first innings, falling far short of the follow-on mark. South Africa asked Zimbabwe to follow-on post huge deficit, and Zimbabwe’s second innings began with similar uncertainty. Zimbabwe managed to make 51 runs at the loss of only one wicket, still trailing by 405 runs.

With only three days left in the test match, Zimbabwe faces an almost impossible task to avoid defeat. South Africa, led by Wiaan Mulder’s historic knock, hold all the momentum and look set to clinch a dominant victory.

Scorecard at Stumps on Day 2: South Africa 626/5 declared

Zimbabwe 170 and 51/1 (Follow-on)

