Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: Check Out His Rs 700 Crore Net Worth, Kolkata Mansion, Luxury Cars & More

As Sourav Ganguly turns 53, his journey from cricket legend to savvy businessman reflects a life of legacy and luxury. From his iconic Kolkata mansion to a stunning car collection and smart investments, Dada’s off-field story is as compelling as his on-field glory.

Sourav Ganguly Mansion
Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: Check Out His Rs 700 Crore Net Worth, Kolkata Mansion, Luxury Cars & More (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 05:37:11 IST

For millions of cricket lovers, Sourav Ganguly wasn’t just a captain – he was a movement. Whether it was waving his shirt at Lord’s or leading India to famous wins overseas, Dada brought a fearless energy that defined an era. Now as he turns 53, Ganguly is more than just a cricketing memory – he’s an icon whose impact echoes far beyond the boundary rope.

Sourav Ganguly Net Worth and Endorsement Empire

While fans remember him for his square cuts and leadership, Ganguly’s financial journey after cricket has been just as impressive. His estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is around $80 million – roughly Rs 634 crore.

This wealth didn’t just come from match fees. As BCCI President, he reportedly earned Rs 2 crore annually. But his true earnings lie in his enduring brand appeal. With over a dozen top-tier endorsements, including Meesho, Fortune Foods, Lloyd, and Ajanta Shoes, he is believed to charge around Rs 1 crore per advertisement.

Even off the pitch, Ganguly remains a household name – showing up on screens not just in stadiums, but in kitchens and living rooms across the country.

Business Ventures of Sourav Ganguly Beyond Cricket

Retirement hasn’t slowed Ganguly down. Instead, he has stepped boldly into the business world with a sharp eye for opportunity. Among his investments are startups like Flickstree, a video commerce platform, and Classplus, an edtech venture that supports online education.

These aren’t random choices – they reflect his understanding of market shifts and tech trends. Rather than lean on nostalgia, Ganguly’s financial moves show foresight and risk-taking.

The Iconic Kolkata Mansion and Interiors of Sourav Ganguly

At 2/6 Biren Roy Road, Behala, sits Ganguly’s ancestral home – more than just bricks and mortar, it’s a part of cricketing history. Valued at around Rs 40 crore, the house has stood for over six decades.

Inside, the design blends simplicity with charm. Cream shades, soft lights, and a large TV in the living area offer comfort without excess. His mother prefers all-white interiors, even with the challenges it brings. Ganguly too likes light tones – he feels they bring peace and calm.

In the dining room, memories run deep. The mermaid-base table and vintage wooden chairs have seen countless dinners with guests like Tendulkar, Dravid, and even Aamir Khan. It’s easy to imagine cricket strategies being exchanged between bites of home-cooked Bengali food.

A special part of the house is the trophy room. Designed by his late father Chandidas Ganguly, it houses priceless memorabilia – bats, jerseys, photos, and awards. A touching photo of Chandidas bowling shares space with Sourav and Snehashish lifting the Ranji Trophy.

His mother often says Chandidas was the better cricketer – a statement full of love and humility, considering Sourav’s legendary career.

Sourav Ganguly Cars and Properties Around the World

Ganguly’s lifestyle also includes luxury on wheels. As per The Times of India and The Financial Express, his garage is packed with over 20 Mercedes-Benz cars. Alongside them are high-end models like the BMW 7 Series, Audi Q5, and the sleek Mercedes-Benz CLK 230.

But his taste isn’t just for the loud and flashy. In North Harrow, London, he owns a modest two-bedroom flat – bought in 2008 during his father’s treatment. It offers him a quiet escape just 45 minutes from Central London.

Back in Kolkata, even his balcony makes a statement. Unlike cramped urban corners, his terrace garden is filled with plants and peace. It’s his favourite morning spot – where he sips tea, reads the paper, and takes in the city’s skyline.

A Life of Legacy and Quiet Luxury

From the roar of Eden Gardens to the quiet elegance of his Behala home, Sourav Ganguly’s life has been nothing short of legendary. Be it cricket, business, or personal charm – he continues to inspire.

Even at 53, the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ remains just that – regal, grounded, and forever beloved.

Chandidas Ganguly, Snehashish Ganguly, sourav ganguly, Sourav Ganguly Birthday

