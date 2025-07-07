Indian Greats Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, And Yuvraj Singh Congratulate Team India On Historic Edgbaston Win

Following India’s record-breaking 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston, Indian cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and players expressed their happiness at the clinical performance.

Winning a Test in England is about showing heart when it gets tough! No @Jaspritbumrah93, away from home, backs to the wall and still the boys found a way! #AkashDeep was fearless and unplayable and @ShubmanGill showed maturity beyond his years! That’s the kind of win you… — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 6, 2025

A 𝘚𝘩𝘶𝘣lime innings from the 𝘮𝘢𝘯 of the moment! 🌟

Congratulations, @ShubmanGill, on powering India to a brilliant Test victory! 🇮🇳@RishabhPant17, @klrahul, and @imjadeja batted very well, especially in the 2nd innings. India’s approach was to take England out of this… pic.twitter.com/4REiYoY9uf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2025

Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. 👏🇮🇳 @ShubmanGill… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 6, 2025

India’s triumph not only levelled the five-match series 1-1 but also marked their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The emphatic nature of the win drew widespread acclaim, particularly for skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 269 and 161 in the two innings to lead from the front, and Akash Deep, whose 10-wicket match haul was instrumental in dismantling England’s batting.

Gill, in a post on his official X handle, said, “Be in love with the grind and the game will give back.”

Be in love with the grind and the game will give back 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CAy1x42far — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) July 6, 2025

Shubman Gill and Akash Deep Star in India’s Historic Test Victory

Indian batter KL Rahul posted on his Instagram account, “One for the record books, Edgbaston.”

The victory at Edgbaston will go down as one of India’s finest overseas Test performances, one that blended youthful brilliance with tactical mastery and set the stage for an electrifying showdown at the Home of Cricket.

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal posted on his Instagram account, “Wonderful game really enjoyed it everything with everyone.”

Akash Deep posted on his Instagram account, “History made at Edgbaston — grit, glory, and a game we’ll never forget. Serving the nation with pride- deep.”

Indian test vice-captain Rishabh Pant also posted on his Instagram account, “Amazing win.”

Strong First Innings Lead Set Up by Gill, Jadeja and Sundar

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match.

Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand with Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards a mammoth 587. Gill scored 269 off 387 balls, smashing 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue managed two wickets each.

Akash Deep’s Ten-Fer Shatters England’s Resistance

In England’s first innings, India had them on the ropes at 84/5. However, a massive 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) pulled England back into the game. But Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) helped bowl out England for 407, handing India a 180-run lead.

India’s second innings featured another aggressive approach. Jaiswal (28 off 22) and KL Rahul (55 off 84) provided a brisk start. Gill smashed 161 off just 162 balls, while Pant (65 off 58) and Jadeja (69*) also piled on the runs. India declared at 427/6, setting a daunting 608-run target.

In the final innings, England were reduced to 50/3 early. Jamie Smith fought with a quick 88, but Akash Deep’s 6/99 sealed the deal as England folded for 271. India clinched victory by a massive 336 runs, marking one of their most dominant away Test wins ever.

