Home > Sports > Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma 'Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?'

Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma 'Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?'

Virat Kohli’s Instagram account disappears, leaving fans puzzled. Many flood Anushka Sharma’s page asking, “Bhaabhi, bhaiya ka account kahan gaya?” and various other concerns.

Fans panic as Virat Kohli’s Instagram vanishes. (Photo: IG)
Fans panic as Virat Kohli’s Instagram vanishes. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 30, 2026 01:48:36 IST

Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma ‘Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s Instagram account sparked widespread speculation on Friday after fans noticed that his profile had suddenly disappeared from the platform.

The unexpected absence of one of India’s most-followed social media accounts left fans confused and searching for answers.

Soon after Virat Kohli’s Instagram ID became inaccessible, fans flocked to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram comment section, asking about the missing account.

Comments such as “Bhaabhi, bhaiya ka account kahan gaya?”, “Bhabhi, King bhaiyya ko bolo account activate kare” and “Laut aao Kohli ji” flooded her posts, reflecting both concern and humour.



The sudden development quickly became a talking point across social media. On X, hashtags related to Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivation began trending, with fans sharing memes, jokes, and theories about why the star cricketer may have gone offline.



As of now, neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma has issued an official statement clarifying whether the Instagram account was deactivated intentionally, temporarily disabled, or affected by a technical issue.



Virat Kohli, who enjoys a massive digital following and regularly shares glimpses of his professional and personal life, has often dominated social media trends.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 1:48 AM IST
Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma ‘Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?’

