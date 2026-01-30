Did Virat Kohli Deactivate His Instagram? Fans Ask Wife Anushka Sharma ‘Bhaabhi, Bhaiya Ka Account Kahan Gaya?’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s Instagram account sparked widespread speculation on Friday after fans noticed that his profile had suddenly disappeared from the platform.

The unexpected absence of one of India’s most-followed social media accounts left fans confused and searching for answers.

Soon after Virat Kohli’s Instagram ID became inaccessible, fans flocked to Anushka Sharma’s Instagram comment section, asking about the missing account.

Virat Kohli deactivated his Insta account. Why suddenly? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mNLajDqURV — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 29, 2026







Comments such as “Bhaabhi, bhaiya ka account kahan gaya?”, “Bhabhi, King bhaiyya ko bolo account activate kare” and “Laut aao Kohli ji” flooded her posts, reflecting both concern and humour.

Virat kohli has deactivated his Instagram Account 💀💀💀💔 pic.twitter.com/ipxIhMQTuH — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) January 29, 2026







The sudden development quickly became a talking point across social media. On X, hashtags related to Virat Kohli’s Instagram deactivation began trending, with fans sharing memes, jokes, and theories about why the star cricketer may have gone offline.

Virat Kohli after deactivating his Instagram account: pic.twitter.com/SiSJqp0atU — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 29, 2026







As of now, neither Virat Kohli nor Anushka Sharma has issued an official statement clarifying whether the Instagram account was deactivated intentionally, temporarily disabled, or affected by a technical issue.

🚨 Virat Kohli and his brother, Vikas Kohli, have both deactivated their Instagram accounts. I hope everything is fine. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sMA7dPHcFx — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) January 29, 2026







Virat Kohli, who enjoys a massive digital following and regularly shares glimpses of his professional and personal life, has often dominated social media trends.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ: 4 Reasons Why Team India’s Loss in Vizag Is a Wake-Up Call for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026