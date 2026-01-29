IND vs NZ: 4 Reasons Why Team India’s Loss in Vizag Is a Wake-Up Call for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

“I am the same person under whom we won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup,” Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir said after home team’s defeat against South Africa. While Gambhir is well within his rights to cite those achievements, India’s recent performances in Tests and ODIs have been far from convincing. The picture in T20Is, however, is slightly different.

India have largely thrived in the shortest format, particularly in bilateral series — and that distinction matters. The team has dominated most T20I series, but consistency in major tournaments remains a lingering concern.

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India have already sealed the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand by winning the first three matches, adding another trophy to the cabinet.

However, the defeat in the penultimate game has served as a timely wake-up call for the team management, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 drawing closer.

Experts and former players believe that if India fail to win the World Cup at home, it could mark the end of Gambhir and his support staff’s tenure.

The management has stood firm on several decisions that have backfired, and despite criticism, major changes still seem unlikely at the moment. What India need to do now to tick all the boxes?

Ishan Kishan Should Replace Sanju Samson

A lot has been said about giving wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson a longer run, but consistency remains his biggest shortcoming. His struggles in the series against New Zealand have only intensified the scrutiny from fans and experts alike.

Samson managed just 16 runs across the first three matches, followed by a brisk 24 off 15 balls in the 4th T20I. While the strike rate looked impressive on paper, the innings once again lacked stability, composure, and match-shaping impact.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar also raised concerns about Samson’s approach, pointing to a lack of movement at the crease. “My first impression is that there was no footwork at all. He was just standing there, making room and playing through the off side,” Gavaskar said.

In contrast, Ishan Kishan, who missed the game due to a minor niggle, could emerge as a viable option in the playing XI. The left-hander is known for his aggressive batting and has already displayed his attacking intent earlier in the series.

Opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, Kishan has the potential to provide the brisk starts India are aiming for, while also offering added assurance behind the stumps. Overall, he presents a well-balanced fit for the team combination.

India Need Tilak Varma at No. 3

Tilak Varma underwent abdominal surgery during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was ruled out of the first three matches after being advised rest. He will also miss the final T20I, which is inconsequential for India. However, the team will need him in the XI going forward, especially at the number three position.

Tilak is a dependable left-handed batter who can anchor an innings when required and accelerate when needed. He has scored 1,183 runs in 40 T20 matches at an impressive strike rate of 144.09. Another key asset is his off-spin bowling. Although he has bowled only seven overs at the international level, he has maintained a commendable economy rate of 5.86.

Arshdeep Singh in the Playing XI? Always!

With 113 wickets in 75 T20Is, Arshdeep Singh’s place in the playing XI should not be up for debate. While his performances in the series have been mixed, he remains a proven wicket-taker. He returned figures of 1/31 in Nagpur, endured a difficult outing in Raipur where he conceded 53 runs, and then responded positively in Vizag with 2/33, underlining both the challenges and value he brings to the attack.

Big wicket for Arshdeep Singh and #TeamIndia! 🙌 Tim Seifert departs as Rinku Singh takes the catch 👌👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/suiE5j2G5n#INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/QVAWYzTWAG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 28, 2026

Arshdeep’s ability to vary his pace and the advantage of having a left-arm pacer make him a valuable asset to the team.

If Abhishek Sharma Falters

Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed for a duck twice in this series. While he has provided India with some strong starts, there have also been matches where he has failed early. The bigger question is: what is India’s backup plan if Abhishek doesn’t score?

The thing about Abhishek Sharma is, when he gets going, he can change the course of the match.

Otherwise, he gets out very quickly. In the ongoing T20 series against New Zealand, he performed well in two matches and got out for a ‘golden duck’ (out on the first ball) in the… pic.twitter.com/h9pFzm4451 — Vivek Kumar Mishra🇮🇳 (@vivek23mishra) January 29, 2026

India need a batter who can stay longer at the crease and stabilise the innings. This is another reason why Tilak Varma’s presence in the team is crucial.

