Home > Sports > WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho's Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…

WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho’s Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…

Jose Mourinho’s late tactical call proved decisive as Benfica stunned Real Madrid in dramatic Champions League stoppage time, with the goalkeeper delivering the defining moment.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 16:06:35 IST

The Estadio da Luz in Lisbon witnessed one of the most dramatic situations of the 2025-26 group phase of the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League, when Benfica as managed by Jose Mourinho defeated Real Madrid by 4-2. The Portuguese side had to win by two goals in order to increase their chances of going through to the expanded competition of 36 teams and there was a spectacular late twist, which allowed them to win by those two goals. Real Madrid scored the first along with Kylian Mbappe, but Benfica struck back with both goals by Andreas Schjelderup and Vangelis Pavlidis to even the score.

Watch The Video Of Jose Mourinho In Benfica vs Real Madrid

The highlight was the 98th minute when Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin ran forward to take a set piece and drove a header into the goal clinching the victory and ensuring Benfica was in the playoff round of the Champions League.



The result triggered the home fans into frenzy, as well as depriving Real Madrid of automatic entry into the round of 16, and bringing the Spanish powerhouse into a two legged playoff instead. Mourinho declared the moment to be historic and his stubbornness of his players in a high stakes game, and Real coach, Alberto Arbeloa, cursed his team’s lack of consistency and failure to hold on to an early goal. The goal was so important that Jose Mourinho celebrated that with the ball boy.

UEFA Champions League: Benfica vs Real Madrid

This was a victory that pleased Mourinho on several levels: it demonstrated his tactical skills during a match that had gone in both ways, it reaffirmed the European campaign of Benfica that had faced difficulties previously, and it gave another memorable entry into an already long history of his managerial career. The final stages of the competition are yet to take place, but the triumph that Benfica has had into the playoff round brings fresh hope to the club in a season full of highs and lows. Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to reestablish themselves and find a harder road to reach the participants of the competition further than the group round of the Champions League. 

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:06 PM IST
Tags: anatoliy trubinbenfica vs real madridJose mourinhojose mourinho video benfica vs real madridjose mourinho viral videoreal madrid uefa champions leagueUEFA Champions League

