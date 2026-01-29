LIVE TV
Home > Sports > UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Record, But Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat

Kylian Mbappe’s brace at the Estádio da Luz lifted him to 13 goals in the 2025–26 Champions League league phase, setting a new record under UEFA’s revamped format. The previous mark of 11, set by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid in 2015–16, had stood for nearly a decade.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 11:12:05 IST

Although Kylian Mbappe had made history and scored two goals in the Real Madrid Champions League game against Estadio da Luz, his side lost to Benfica 4-2, thus his hopes of securing a spot in an automatic qualification place in the knock out region were ruined. 

UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal Record

In the 2025-26 group of the UEFA champions league Kylian Mbappe set history by breaking a significant goal scoring record that was initially held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The French megastar only played seven matches in the league phase and scored 13 goals, which is higher than 11 goals scored by Ronaldo in the 2015-16 season when the competition was in a different format. The impressive rate of goals scored per game (away over 1) puts Mbappe far and undeniably above the other competitors, and proves him to be one of the deadliest goal scoring forwards in Europe.

Benfica vs Real Madrid

This defeat was further added to by late game dramatics, such as the two red cards of Madrid and a theatrical 98th minute header of Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin that won the match. Consequently, Real Madrid now stands a higher chance of gaining access through the more challenging route of play off to the Round of 16 instead of winning the group.

Kylian Mbappe’s Heroics In Benfica vs Real Madrid

The remarkable exploits of Mbappe have been the unchanging silver lining of the Real Madrid campaign, with the Frenchman providing an otherwise uncharacteristic steady element in a campaign of mixed fortunes. Not only has his ambitions rewritten sections of the books of record of the champions league, but also highlighted his ever-increasing legacy at the club. The performance of the entire team has varied, but standing alone Kylian Mbappe has attracted attention all over the world and cemented his position as one of the elite, despite Madrid having a more challenging future in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe. 

Also Read: When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: benfica vs real madridchampions league gamescristiano ronaldokylian mbappe real madrid vs benficareal madrid standingsreal madrid vs benficaUEFA Champions League

QUICK LINKS