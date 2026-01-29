LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV agriculture sector ChatGPT sensitive files Ajit Pawar funeral IND vs NZ 4th T20I bangladesh abbas araghchi Catatumbo plane crash Ajit Pawar CCTV
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

Here are the details of IND vs NZ 5th T20I, Team India's Last game before T20 World Cup 2026.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 10:38:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand achieved a 50 run victory against India by scoring 215 runs with seven wickets down which allowed them to bowl India out for 165 runs thus reducing their series lead to 3-1. India failed to reach their target despite Shivam Dube’s exceptional performance which included 65 runs from 23 balls and a 15-ball fifty. New Zealand reached their total through Tim Seifert’s 62 runs and Conway and Mitchell’s additional runs while India’s top batsmen failed to perform from the beginning.

You Might Be Interested In

When Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

The India vs New Zealand five match T20I series will end with a cliffhanger match on January 31st 2026, following the two teams fighting relentlessly in the first four matches. Team India is now ahead in the series by 3-1 as they won the first three matches of the series whereas New Zealand came back strongly in the fourth T20I. The fifth and the final match will not only be the series finale but also the final T20 international between the two teams before the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and will be the last chance of the players to impress before the marquee event.

Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be played at the Greenfield International stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, 31 January 2026, and the match will commence at 7:00 PM IST. The seaside resort has traditionally been a good place to be a batter and bowler and an entertaining match in the light. The demand is likely to be high because fans intending to attend the match can buy their tickets online or offline via official ticketing sites, as the match is scheduled during the weekend and is also considered an event since it would be the final T20 game before the World Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

The fans of Indian cricket in the nation will be sitting in front of the television and online platforms, as live events and broadcasts will be witnessed in the leading sports channels and online broadcasting platforms. Not only will this final T20I in the bilateral series between the two countries serve to put an end to the series but will also be one of the main moments of team combinations and momentum before the largest T20 international cricket tournament towards the end of the year. Follow the updates of matches, starting teams, and times of broadcasting as the date draws near. 

Also Read: IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 10:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZ 5th T20Iind vs nz 5th T20I date and timeIndia vs New Zealand 5th T20IIndia vs NZ live updatest20 world cup 2026when is India next match date

RELATED News

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube’s 15-Ball Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 50 Runs in 4th T20I

USA Batter Aaron Jones Charged For Breaching CWI And ICC Anti-Corruption Codes; Banned From All Formats Ahead Of T20 WC 2026

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second First-Ball Duck of Series, Fans React On Rare Failure

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Matches LIVE On TV And Online

LATEST NEWS

Silver Smashes ₹4 Lakh Barrier, Gold Crosses ₹1.75 Lakh, Precious Metals Hit Lifetime High; Here’s What Investors Need to Know

White America, WAGA Row To Beach Wars: Why Elon Musk And Vinod Khosla Are Publicly At War Again

What the Economic Survey 2026 Means for Investors? Key Insights On India’s GDP, Jobs, Market Outlook; Here’s Where To Find It

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

Jawan 2 Update: Are Atlee And Shah Rukh Khan Reuniting For Sequel? What We Know So Far

Maharashtra In Mourning After Ajit Pawar’s Death: What’s Closed, What’s Open In Mumbai And Across State

Rupee Crashes Near 92, Indian Stock Market Today Reel Under Global Pressure

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Fame And Actor Mayur Patel Booked For Drunk Driving As Four Cars Are Damaged In Bengaluru Road Accident, Here’s What We Know

‘Oh S***’: Chilling Last Words From Cockpit Seconds Before Ajit Pawar’s Learjet Exploded Near Baramati Runway

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Lower, Sensex and Nifty Under Pressure as Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Global Tensions

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026
When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026
When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026
When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS