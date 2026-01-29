When And Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I? Date And Time For Team India’s Last Match Before T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand achieved a 50 run victory against India by scoring 215 runs with seven wickets down which allowed them to bowl India out for 165 runs thus reducing their series lead to 3-1. India failed to reach their target despite Shivam Dube’s exceptional performance which included 65 runs from 23 balls and a 15-ball fifty. New Zealand reached their total through Tim Seifert’s 62 runs and Conway and Mitchell’s additional runs while India’s top batsmen failed to perform from the beginning.

When Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

The India vs New Zealand five match T20I series will end with a cliffhanger match on January 31st 2026, following the two teams fighting relentlessly in the first four matches. Team India is now ahead in the series by 3-1 as they won the first three matches of the series whereas New Zealand came back strongly in the fourth T20I. The fifth and the final match will not only be the series finale but also the final T20 international between the two teams before the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and will be the last chance of the players to impress before the marquee event.

Where Is IND vs NZ 5th T20I?

IND vs NZ 5th T20I will be played at the Greenfield International stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, 31 January 2026, and the match will commence at 7:00 PM IST. The seaside resort has traditionally been a good place to be a batter and bowler and an entertaining match in the light. The demand is likely to be high because fans intending to attend the match can buy their tickets online or offline via official ticketing sites, as the match is scheduled during the weekend and is also considered an event since it would be the final T20 game before the World Cup.

The fans of Indian cricket in the nation will be sitting in front of the television and online platforms, as live events and broadcasts will be witnessed in the leading sports channels and online broadcasting platforms. Not only will this final T20I in the bilateral series between the two countries serve to put an end to the series but will also be one of the main moments of team combinations and momentum before the largest T20 international cricket tournament towards the end of the year. Follow the updates of matches, starting teams, and times of broadcasting as the date draws near.

