LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez ajit pawar death bangladesh abbas araghchi Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Shivam Dube achieved his 50 run T20I milestone through 15 balls during the match against New Zealand, which marked his third fastest half century achievement for Indian T20I players. The Rajasthan Royals celebrated him as their ‘New Daanav’ after they created a viral post about his powerful hitting performance.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 29, 2026 08:29:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Indian power hitter Shivam Dube set fire to the fourth T20 International between New Zealand and India in Visakhapatnam with a 15 ball fifty, which is the third quickest 50 in the history of the India T20Is. Arriving at a fragile 63/4 to chase a mammoth 216, Dube immediately pressed the attack on the bowlers of New Zealand and security in his innings by a huge six and keeping up the brash attitude in the whole process. 

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Shivam Dube’s 15-Ball Fifty

Regardless of the electric innings, India was not able to capitalize on the momentum of Dube. He was later sacked when a misunderstanding made him run out at the other end where the non striker stood and he was left on 65 out of 23 balls. India failed in its pursuit, with New Zealand taking the win, by 50 runs, and it is an illustration to the difference between the individual brilliance of Dube and the struggle of the team. His counterattack was however a rare light at the end of the tunnel in an otherwise difficult run chase in which various leading Indian batters could not make much impact. 



IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ 

The knock did not only ripple in the field, but it also made off field reactions. The Rajasthan Royals franchise went viral with one such tweet New Danav, which was a celebratory tweet by the franchise detailing the destructive appearance of Dube, which was met with keen interest on the different platforms. Both fans and his fellow players jumped behind the name and thought of how powerful he had become in terms of hitting and the anticipation of what he could do in the future. The riotous performance of Dube at the bat has certainly contributed to his mounting popularity in being among the most feared Indian slammers in the shortest format.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube’s 15-Ball Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 50 Runs in 4th T20I

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 8:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZ 4th T20IIND vs NZ 4th T20I resultNew DaanavRajasthan Royals tweetshivam dubeShivam Dube 15 ball fiftyShivam Dube ind vd nz t20iviral tweet RR

RELATED News

USA Batter Aaron Jones Charged For Breaching CWI And ICC Anti-Corruption Codes; Banned From All Formats Ahead Of T20 WC 2026

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second First-Ball Duck of Series, Fans React On Rare Failure

UEFA Champions League LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch The Matches LIVE On TV And Online

PAK vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE On TV And Online

PAK vs AUS T20I Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Head-to-Head Record

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Ajit Pawar Funeral Today: PM Modi To Attend, Mortal Remains To Be Taken In Flower-Adorned Rath, Last Rites At 11 AM In Baramati

Bangladesh Violence: Another Hindu Man Lynched Over Land Dispute, Jamaat Leader Killed In Pre-Poll Protests, Hundreds Injured

After France’s U-Turn, Will Iran’s IRGC Be Next On The EU Terror List? Here’s What We Know

‘Fingers On The Trigger’: Iran’s Fresh Warning To Donald Trump, Says Any US Attack Will Face An ‘Immediate And Powerful’ Response

Beating Retreat 2026: Delhi Police Announces Traffic Restrictions, Route Diversions- Check Advisory Details Inside

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

Colombia Launches Search As Plane With 15 Aboard Disappears Near Venezuela Border-What We Know

US Fed Meeting 2026: Jerome Powell-Led FOMC Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Cites Solid Economic Growth

New Terror Axis Emerging? Lashkar-Hamas Links Admitted By Pak-Based Commander: What Does This Mean For Regional Security?

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand
IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

QUICK LINKS