IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’ After Furious 15-Ball Half-Century Against New Zealand

Indian power hitter Shivam Dube set fire to the fourth T20 International between New Zealand and India in Visakhapatnam with a 15 ball fifty, which is the third quickest 50 in the history of the India T20Is. Arriving at a fragile 63/4 to chase a mammoth 216, Dube immediately pressed the attack on the bowlers of New Zealand and security in his innings by a huge six and keeping up the brash attitude in the whole process.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Shivam Dube’s 15-Ball Fifty

Regardless of the electric innings, India was not able to capitalize on the momentum of Dube. He was later sacked when a misunderstanding made him run out at the other end where the non striker stood and he was left on 65 out of 23 balls. India failed in its pursuit, with New Zealand taking the win, by 50 runs, and it is an illustration to the difference between the individual brilliance of Dube and the struggle of the team. His counterattack was however a rare light at the end of the tunnel in an otherwise difficult run chase in which various leading Indian batters could not make much impact.







IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Rajasthan Royals’ Viral Tweet Crowns Shivam Dube ‘New Daanav’

The knock did not only ripple in the field, but it also made off field reactions. The Rajasthan Royals franchise went viral with one such tweet New Danav, which was a celebratory tweet by the franchise detailing the destructive appearance of Dube, which was met with keen interest on the different platforms. Both fans and his fellow players jumped behind the name and thought of how powerful he had become in terms of hitting and the anticipation of what he could do in the future. The riotous performance of Dube at the bat has certainly contributed to his mounting popularity in being among the most feared Indian slammers in the shortest format.

