IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube’s 15-Ball Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 50 Runs in 4th T20I

Shivam Dube’s blazing half-century was the lone bright spot as India slumped to a 50-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Chasing 216, Dube smashed a sensational 65 off 23 balls, but India were bowled out for 165 as the visitors cut the series deficit to 3–1.

India’s chase unravelled early with Abhishek Sharma dismissed off the first ball and Suryakumar Yadav falling soon after, leaving the hosts reeling at 9/2. Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson attempted to steady the innings but struggled to lift the tempo, and once both fell — along with Hardik Pandya — India slid to 82/5.

Dube then launched a fearless counterattack, ignoring the soaring required rate and tearing into the New Zealand bowlers, including a brutal over off Ish Sodhi that reignited hopes. He reached his fifty in just 15 balls, but his run-out following a deflection off Matt Henry ended the resistance, bringing India’s chase to a close.

Earlier, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, and Daryl Mitchell helped New Zealand to post an excellent total of 215/7.







After being put in to bat first, New Zealand openers Seifert (62 runs off 36 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes) and Conway (44 runs off 23 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes) gave the visitors a fiery start.

The Seifert-Conway partnership powered New Zealand to 71/0 in six overs as the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, were taken to cleaners by the BlackCaps openers.

Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue as New Zealand lost Conway at 100. Bumrah then got rid of Rachin Ravindra (2) in the ninth over.

While Glenn Phillips (24 runs off 16 balls, with three fours and a six) tried to put his foot on the pedal as well, Arshdeep Singh clinched Seifert’s wicket in the 13th over as India caused a slowdown of the sorts to New Zealand’s batting innings.

Kuldeep picked his second of the day as he scalped Phillips as well, with New Zealand’s score reading 139/4 in 14 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi got rid of Mark Chapman, and Mitchell Santner was run out to reduce Kiwis to 163/6 in 16.1 overs, but Daryl Mitchell (39 runs off 18 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours) powered New Zealand to 215/7 in 20 overs.

(With Agency Inputs)