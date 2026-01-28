IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second First-Ball Duck of Series, Fans React On Rare Failure

India opener Abhishek Sharma had a rare failure during the fourth T20I against New Zealand as he was undone for a first-ball 0 in Vizag. Chasing 216, India began the proceedings with Abhishek and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson in the middle.

Sharma danced down the track against Matt Henry on the very first ball that he faced, hit it in the air but miscued his stroke.

Devon Conway who was stationed at third man ran forward and took a brilliant catch under the lights. India lost an in form Abhishek Sharma very early in the chase. In the very next over, Jacob Duffy provided another breakthrough as he sent Suryakumar Yadav packing.

Golden duck by Abhishek Sharma. pic.twitter.com/lTThEETC4e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2026







Duffy caught Surya for just 8 off 8 of his own bowling.

Abhishek Sharma in this series: – 1st game: First ball dot, but legal run came off the first six.

– 2nd game: Duck, went for a six straightaway.

– 3rd game: Six off the very first ball.

– 4th game: Golden duck, again trying to clear the ropes first ball. Live by the sword, die… pic.twitter.com/rQZoxj5zqq — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 28, 2026







Abhishek Sharma ensuring that New Zealand doesn’t pull out of the T20 World Cup. Timely failure. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 28, 2026







Abhishek Sharma out on a golden duck New Zealand- pic.twitter.com/jHQFICoIhY — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) January 28, 2026







Earlier, New Zealand who were put into bat by Suryakumar Yadav in this penultimate game posted 215/7 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert and Conway put up 100 runs for the first wicket. While Conway returned back for 44 off 23, Seifert hammered 62 off 36. The visitors then lost wickets in regular succession but Glenn Phillips (24 off 16) and Daryl Mitchell (39* off 18) made valuable contributions to help the side put up a good total on the board.

Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 8 in 8 balls. pic.twitter.com/gamF9cbxfL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2026







The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Also Read: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation