Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second First-Ball Duck of Series, Fans React On Rare Failure

Abhishek Sharma departed for a first-ball duck after he was caught by Devon Conway in the deep off Matt Henry during the 4th India vs New Zealand encounter. This was his second golden duck in the series

Abhishek Sharma was out for 0. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 28, 2026 21:24:59 IST

India opener Abhishek Sharma had a rare failure during the fourth T20I against New Zealand as he was undone for a first-ball 0 in Vizag. Chasing 216, India began the proceedings with Abhishek and wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson in the middle.

Sharma danced down the track against Matt Henry on the very first ball that he faced, hit it in the air but miscued his stroke.

Devon Conway who was stationed at third man ran forward and took a brilliant catch under the lights. India lost an in form Abhishek Sharma very early in the chase. In the very next over, Jacob Duffy provided another breakthrough as he sent Suryakumar Yadav packing.



Duffy caught Surya for just 8 off 8 of his own bowling.







Earlier, New Zealand who were put into bat by Suryakumar Yadav in this penultimate game posted 215/7 in 20 overs. Tim Seifert and Conway put up 100 runs for the first wicket. While Conway returned back for 44 off 23, Seifert hammered 62 off 36. The visitors then lost wickets in regular succession but Glenn Phillips (24 off 16) and Daryl Mitchell (39* off 18) made valuable contributions to help the side put up a good total on the board.



The Men in Blue have already sealed the series after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Also Read: Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Amid Uncertainty Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:24 PM IST
Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandsuryakumar yadav

QUICK LINKS