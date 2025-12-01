Did Virat Kohli Ignore Gautam Gambhir After IND VS SA Match? Star Batter Walks By India Head Coach, Viral Video Gets The Internet Curious As Kohli Later Skips Team Celebration

You will remember when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were unable to stop giggling and laughing whenever they were next to each other. Well, those were the good old days.

Arguing in the same line, a post-match visual by the two also adds more weight to the theory amid a report that things between the two have turned frosty. Kohli did all the things correct in the 1 st ODI between made a century in his back to Indian soil, rolled the silver hair, and even hinted at his 2016 version.

Did Virat Kohli Ignore Gautam Gambhir?

However, immediately after collecting his Player of the Month trophy with the organisers after playing a match-winning knock, the action of Kohli brought about controversy.

When Kohli stepped out of the dressing room on the stairs, the camera shot him not paying attention to head coach Gambhir. Gambhir was standing in the dressing room, however, Kohli, so absorbed in his phone, did not listen to the head coach and did not even notice him.





KOHLI ignored even cake cutting 👀pic.twitter.com/JktqdzJJyD — koach. (@KOHL1theGOAT) December 1, 2025

The action was slightly astonishing considering the manner in which the two had been hugging each other previously in the match. Gambhir, fellow cricketer Sitanshu Kotak (batting coach) and Morne Morkel (bowling coach) then stood up and applauded him after Kohli made the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi live with his 52 nd ton in the 52 nd ODI.

Then he proceeded to embrace Kohli as well in the dressing room. But after 4 hours, the situation was different.

The relationships between Kohli and Gambhir have recently become the issues of hot debate. According to the social media, Gambhir is the one who made Kohli retire out of the Test cricket, when the actual truth may be quite different.

In addition, the poor result of India in the Test match, as it lost five of its last seven games has helped the people to channel all their anger towards Gambhir. After the 2 goals whitewash of India against South Africa, the head coach was questioned on a row of tough questions, which he still defended by saying that he would serve in his role unless BCCI decides otherwise.

Virat Kohli roars like a beast

Virat Kohli’s first match in more than a month, Kohli did not have rust on him, and he leaped to the bottom of the deal immediately on the word. This is the 70th Player of the Month award of Kohli and his 83rd international century was the 700th in total.

On the way, Kohli became the highest century batter in one format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar on previous centuries in Tests (52). And that’s not all. Kohli and Rohit Sharma have become the most long-lasting duo in Indian cricket as they have played 392 games together, a play more than both Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

