Home > Sports > 'Hatt B***c**d': Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In 'Shuddh Hindi' In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, 'It Is For Gautam Gambhir'

‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century in Ranchi sparked a viral moment as Rohit Sharma erupted in excitement, cheering and jokingly abusing in Hindi. A video shows Rohit celebrating wildly while Arshdeep Singh bursts into laughter, making the clip a fan favourite online.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (PHOTO: X)
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 30, 2025 19:04:22 IST

‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’

Virat Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi, and honestly, Rohit Sharma couldn’t hide his excitement. The moment Kohli reached the milestone, Rohit was up in the dugout, clapping like mad and even tossing out a few choice words to cheer him on. You could just see the pride on his face.

 Rohit Sharma gets too excited

When Kohli drove Marco Jansen for a four to bring up yet another hundred at this ground, Rohit pretty much lost it in the dressing room. Watching his old partner do the business again clearly got to him.

In the video, it can be seen Rohit Sharma abusing in Hindi, saying, ‘Hatt B—-c—d” as Arsh Deep standing beside him cracks up with a big laugh. 

These two have now shared 20 centuries in ODIs, racking up another 136-run partnership. Rohit’s clapping, the grin, maybe even an expletive or two all of it showed how much he enjoyed seeing Kohli soak in the Ranchi crowd’s love. With this ton, Kohli now stands alone at the top, having scored more centuries in a single format than anyone even passing Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 Test hundreds.

‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’

Virat Kohli’s stunning 52nd ODI Century

Kohli eventually fell for 135 off 120 balls, trying to flat-bat a tough delivery outside off. Ryan Rickelton pulled off a fantastic running catch, sending Kohli back to a standing ovation from the Ranchi crowd.

Rohit had his own reasons to celebrate too. He chipped in with a quick 57, and during his knock, broke Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for most sixes in ODI cricket.

Rohit now has 352 sixes to his name, topping the list. This was his third fifty-plus score in four games, and honestly, if not for a low one from Jansen, he might’ve made it two centuries in a row.

People keep talking about what’s next for Kohli and Rohit, especially with the 2027 World Cup coming up. They’ve both already moved on from T20Is and Tests, so ODIs are all that’s left for the famous duo.

Sure, the selectors might look for younger options, and age is always hanging over their heads. But let’s be real as long as these two keep piling on the runs, nobody’s pushing them out.

ALSO READ: IND VS SA: Virat Kohli Goes Beast Mode, Scores 52nd ODI Century Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record, See How Rohit Sharma Reacted

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 7:04 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: gautam gambhirindia vs salatest cricket newsrohit sharmavirat kohli’

‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’

‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’

‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’
‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’
‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’
‘Hatt B***c**d’: Rohit Sharma Hurls Abuses In ‘Shuddh Hindi’ In Excitement After Virat Kohli Scores His 52nd ODI Century, Fans Say, ‘It Is For Gautam Gambhir’

QUICK LINKS