Did You Know Shafali Verma Used To Disguise Herself As A Boy To Enter Cricket Academies? Cricketer’s Father Was Aware Yet Did Not Stop, Here’s Why!

Shafali Verma rewarded the confidence that the team management and selectors had in her by becoming the first in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 to break her three-year-old fifty duck.

Shafali made her fifty in 49 balls as she gave India a smoking start to their match against South Africa in the final.

Shafali was introduced to the team following the injury of Pratika Rawal, which had led to the end of her tournament and her performance in the semi-final was not as good as it could have been.

The opener was sacked 10 off of 5 balls in the clash against Australia and there were high expectations when she goes out to play on Sunday, November 2.

When Shafali Verma used to disguise as a boy

Because there was no single academy for girls in Rohtak at the time when Shafali was growing up, her father settled to admit her as a boy.

Although her father had to survive numerous moments of fear since he was afraid of her getting caught, he did not forbid her to go to the lessons. The family also had to endure several pointed glances and intrusion of some neighbours but Shafali and her father continued to chug.

The retirement of veteran Mithali Raj in the T20 format has led to the introduction of youngsters like Verma in the Indian women team in the game of cricket.

Shafali was selected after having performed well in the Women’s T20 challenge last year and at the age group level in this year.

The Haryana girl who was playing under Mithali at Team Velocity in the women’s T20 challenge, which was played at the same time as the IPL earlier this year.

