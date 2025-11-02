LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

India defeated Australia by five wickets in the third T20I to level the series 1-1, maintaining their unbeaten T20 record in Australia. Arshdeep and Varun starred with the ball, while Washington Sundar’s blistering 23-ball 49 guided India to a confident chase and series draw.

India win by 5 wickets (PHOTO: X)
India win by 5 wickets (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 2, 2025 17:26:01 IST

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

India won the third T20 match after beating Australia by five wickets. One match was left and India drew the series 1-1. Interestingly, they have not lost a T20I series in Australia. 

Following a humiliation in Melbourne, SKY was beaten on the toss but India had their strategies in place, and they played them to the T. Arshdeep established the atmosphere by eliminating Head and Inglis at the beginning of the match. David was threatening, but the two hits that Varun delivered on a single blow placed Australia on the defensive.

Stoinis and David then re-built with the target being Dube, but Dube later sent threatening Stoinis away. This brought about questions as Washi was not given the ball, but instead he compensated this with an excellent 23 ball 49 which kept India ahead of the chase.

Abhishek and SKY recorded a good opening to India and then Ellis dealt quick blows. Subsequently, Axar and Tilak straightened the situation and Washi, together with Jitesh, completed the task brilliantly. 

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 5:26 PM IST
