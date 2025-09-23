LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dinesh Karthik appointed captain of Team India for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Dinesh Karthik appointed captain of Team India for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Dinesh Karthik appointed captain of Team India for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 19:01:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Cricket Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday announced that veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik will captain Team India in the upcoming prestigious Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to be held from November 7 to November 9.

Known for his vast international experience, sharp leadership skills, and explosive batting, Karthik’s inclusion as captain is set to inspire fans and elevate the tournament’s competitive spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dinesh Karthik as the captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His leadership and wealth of experience will add immense value to the competition, and we are confident that his presence will attract fans from across the globe to witness this spectacular cricketing festival.”

On his appointment as skipper, Dinesh Karthik, Captain of Team India for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, said, “It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition. I look forward to lead a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining.”

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, the exclusive commercial and managing partner of Cricket Hong Kong for the Sixes, added: “Having Dinesh Karthik lead India at the Hong Kong Sixes is a proud moment for us at Arivaa Sports. His charisma and ability to thrive under pressure make him the perfect leader for this format. This is yet another step towards strengthening the legacy of the Hong Kong Sixes as one of the most exciting global cricketing events.”

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 promises to be a thrilling blend of fast-paced cricket, international stars and unmatched entertainment, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most exciting short-format tournaments in the world. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cricket-hong-kongDinesh Karthikhong-kong-sixeshong-kong-sixes-2025team india

