Home > Sports > Do or Die in Luzern: Can Poland Shock Sweden at Women’s Euro 2025?

Do or Die in Luzern: Can Poland Shock Sweden at Women’s Euro 2025?

Poland face Sweden in a must-win clash at Women’s Euro 2025. After a 2-0 loss to Germany, debutants Poland risk early exit. Sweden, aiming for their first title since 1984, began strong with a win over Denmark. With high stakes and pressure mounting, Luzern braces for a thrilling encounter.

Lea Schuller
German footballer Lea Schuller at a match in Euro 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 14:19:04 IST

The Swissporarena in Luzern will host a high-stakes Group C clash on Day 7 of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as debutants Poland take on tournament heavyweights Sweden. With Poland teetering on the brink of elimination and Sweden eyeing early qualification to the quarter-finals, the Tuesday night (July 08) showdown promises to be tense, emotional, and potentially historic.

Poland, competing at their first-ever Women’s European Championship, showed heart and discipline in their opening match against Germany. For over 50 minutes, they held one of the tournament favourites scoreless before Julie Brand broke the deadlock, and Lea Schuller later sealed Germany’s 2-0 win. Though the result ended Poland’s impressive 11-match unbeaten run, their spirited performance hinted that they could still spring a surprise.

However, the stakes couldn’t be higher now. If Poland lose to Sweden and Germany avoid defeat against Denmark, the Poles will be out of the tournament. Head coach Nina Patalon will be desperately hoping her side can rediscover the momentum that carried them into the Euros. Defender Paulina Dudek remains a doubt after coming off at halftime against Germany, with Oliwia Wos likely to step in.

Sweden Eye Top Spot, but Caution Lingers

Sweden started their Euro 2025 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Denmark, thanks to a second-half strike from Filippa Angeldal. Now, Peter Gerhardsson’s squad are in pole position to secure a quarter-final spot and keep their dream of reclaiming the title they last won in 1984 alive.

Sweden have reached the semi-finals of each of the last three major tournaments (World Cup 2019, Olympics 2021, Euro 2022), showcasing their consistency and strength on the world stage. Despite this pedigree, the Swedes will be wary of underestimating a Polish side fighting for survival. Star winger Fridolina Rolfö is still unlikely to return following an ankle injury, but Sweden’s depth remains formidable.

A Fight for Survival Meets a Quest for Glory

For Poland, it’s about keeping a dream alive and for the Nordic nation Sweden, it’s about proving their credentials. Tuesday’s clash may be a group-stage fixture, but its implications are knockout-worthy. With everything on the line, Luzern is set for a dramatic night of women’s football.

Also Read: A Clash of Survival: Germany Face Denmark in High-Stakes Euro 2025 Showdown

Do or Die in Luzern: Can Poland Shock Sweden at Women's Euro 2025?
