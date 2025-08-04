Dominik Mysterio Honors Eddie Guerrero, Retains WWE IC Title At SummerSlam 2025

Dominik Mysterio is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion after a wild and creative win against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. The match took place at a packed MetLife Stadium and had plenty of action, drama, and tribute moments to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Uses Eddie Guerrero’s Chair Trick

One of the biggest moments came when the referee was down. Dominik slammed a steel chair onto the mat and quickly threw it to Styles. Then, he dropped to the mat, acting like he had been hit. The referee didn’t see what really happened and almost blamed Styles.

But Styles surprised everyone by doing the same thing. He wrapped the chair around his head and fell to the mat too. The crowd loved the back-and-forth mind games. It was a fun way to honor Eddie Guerrero, who used that trick many times during his career to fool referees and win matches.

Dominik Escapes Calf Crusher and Wins With Frog Splash

Later in the match, Styles caught Dominik in a painful Calf Crusher submission. It looked like the champion might tap out at any moment. But just then, Dominik’s boot came loose. When Styles pulled on the move, the boot slipped off and broke the hold.

Dominik quickly used the boot as a weapon and hit Styles in the face. That gave him the opening to climb the top rope and land a huge Frog Splash. He went for the pin and got the three-count to stay WWE Intercontinental Champion. The finish was clearly inspired by Guerrero’s famous match at WrestleMania 20, where he used a similar boot trick to win.

Liv Morgan Praises Dominik After His Victory

After the match, Liv Morgan posted online, praising Dominik and calling him “the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.” Morgan is currently out with a shoulder injury but still supports Dominik from the sidelines.

While Morgan has been gone, her old team, Judgment Day, has changed a lot. Roxanne Perez has stepped up and became WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez. But at SummerSlam, they lost their titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in a surprise result.

SummerSlam Match Honors Guerrero’s Legacy

Dominik didn’t just win the match, he made fans remember Eddie Guerrero’s clever and sneaky style. The chair trick and boot escape brought back memories of Guerrero’s best moments. Dominik’s win showed that being smart and thinking fast can help you stay WWE Intercontinental Champion.

