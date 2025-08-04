Home > Sports > Cody Rhodes Stuns John Cena, Regains Undisputed WWE Championship At SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes Stuns John Cena, Regains Undisputed WWE Championship At SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a hard-hitting Street Fight at SummerSlam 2025 to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. The intense main event featured brutal spots, wild reversals, and a surprise return by The Rock, ending with Rhodes standing tall and Brock Lesnar shocking the crowd.

Cody Rhodes Stuns John Cena, Regains Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)
Cody Rhodes pulled off a major victory at SummerSlam 2025 Night Two by defeating John Cena in a brutal Street Fight. With help from a surprise appearance by The Rock, Rhodes walked out of MetLife Stadium as a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cena’s Character Shift Changes the Crowd Dynamic

Heading into the match, Cena had turned back into a fan-favorite on the August 1st episode of SmackDown. This unexpected turn from his recent heel run reshaped how fans reacted at SummerSlam.

The once-beloved Rhodes found himself getting booed by a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 fans, while Cena received loud cheers.

This created a unique babyface vs. babyface energy. Cena brought the grit and spirit he’s known for, while Rhodes embraced the chaos of the Street Fight from the start.

Street Fight Chaos for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The match saw steel chairs, tables, and steps become regular weapons. Cena delivered a powerful AA from one announce table through another, but Rhodes still refused to stay down.

Rhodes managed to survive multiple AAs, while Cena kicked out of more than one Cross Rhodes in return.

At one point, they battled into the crowd where Cody suplexed Cena onto a barricade. Then came a wild sequence under the stage, ending in Cena hitting an AA on the ramp while carrying Rhodes on his shoulders.

Back inside the ring, Rhodes returned the punishment. He smashed Cena through a table and hit another Cross Rhodes, but Cena still kicked out.

Desperate Tactics and Dramatic Nearfalls

Feeling the pressure, Rhodes took off a turnbuckle pad and started using the steel beneath it. The crowd jeered loudly, but Cody didn’t stop.

Cena countered with a STF using the ropes, but Rhodes escaped. Rhodes then delivered three Cross Rhodes in a row, yet Cena kept fighting.

Cody even picked up the Undisputed WWE Championship belt, looking to use it for the first time since WrestleMania 41. Cena caught him with two AAs and tossed the title aside, then delivered an avalanche AA, but Cody kicked out once again.

Cody’s Salute and Victory, Brock Lesnar Returns

Cena tried for one final table spot, but Rhodes reversed it into a jaw-dropping avalanche Cody Cutter. He then gave Cena a salute and ended the battle with one last Cross Rhodes to win the match.

Following the pinfall, Cena handed the title to Rhodes and hugged him in the ring. Fireworks erupted as Rhodes celebrated with the crowd.

As Cody left, fans in MetLife chanted “Thank You Cena” in a heartfelt tribute. But the surprises weren’t over.

Brock Lesnar’s music hit. Making his first appearance since 2023, Lesnar stormed the ring and delivered a brutal F-5 to Cena, ending SummerSlam 2025 on an explosive note.

