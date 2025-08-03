Backstage Scoop On Seth Rollins’ Injury Angle And Its Impact On WWE SummerSlam Main Event

Seth Rollins has reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship, much to the relief of WWE fans everywhere. His presence brings stability and energy back to the top of the roster, something that benefits both the company and its weekly programming on Monday Night Raw.

Seth Rollins’ injury angle stuns WWE Universe

Rollins’ apparent knee injury during Saturday Night’s Main Event against LA Knight caught everyone off guard. After staying grounded in the corner for several minutes, he appeared to shift the match outcome by letting Knight defeat him quickly with a BFT.

It turned out to be a brilliantly executed storyline.

Behind the scenes, it was all part of what has now been labeled the “Ruse of the Century.” Though many in the company believed he was legitimately hurt, the act was pulled off with such realism that even insiders were left questioning it.

Rollins’ commitment fuels the ‘Ruse of the Century’ angle

Rollins took the storyline to the next level by appearing at WWE Evolution on crutches. He told the Rich Eisen Show that he’d be out for a while, aiming for a comeback at WrestleMania 42. He even walked publicly with his daughter wearing a knee brace.

Sean Ross Sapp reported that the nature of the injury remained unclear.

“The details around whether Rollins did have any sort of injury are still unknown,” said Sapp. “Within the days following the situation, people that would usually be talking weren’t, and silence sometimes speaks louder than words.”

Creative plans around Seth Rollins kept tightly guarded

According to Sapp, the decision for Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam had been in place prior to the injury angle. Even when rumors of the storyline reached the press, WWE continued with the original plan.

The entire creative team played things close to the vest.

“There were a lot of producers, backstage personnel and talent who stressed that they were not told specifically of such,” Sapp explained. That level of secrecy added credibility to the angle and left both fans and talent guessing.

Cena’s return adds mystery to SummerSlam build-up

As SummerSlam approaches, there’s additional intrigue surrounding the Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. On SmackDown, Cena ended his heel phase and promised that the old version of himself would return.

But not everyone is convinced it was sincere.

Some fans and insiders are questioning whether Cena’s change of heart was real or another layer of storytelling. Whatever the case, all eyes will be on MetLife Stadium to see how the drama unfolds at SummerSlam’s main event.

