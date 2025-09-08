LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Donald Trump At the US Open: Men's Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash

The US Open men’s final between title defender Jannik Sinner and challenger Carlos Alcaraz has been delayed by 30 minutes due to additional security measures in view of United States President Donald Trump’s likely visit to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the clash. The match is now scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) stated in a statement that, due to the security measures in place, fans have been given additional time to reach their seats.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 8, 2025 00:11:00 IST

The US Open men’s final between title defender Jannik Sinner and challenger Carlos Alcaraz has been delayed by 30 minutes due to additional security measures in view of United States President Donald Trump’s likely visit to the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the clash. 

The match is now scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) stated in a statement that, due to the security measures in place, fans have been given additional time to reach their seats.

However, Trump arrived at the stadium in Queen’s directly from the White House on Sunday morning, the Independent reported.

As reported, Trump will watch the match from a private suite in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Trump is set to be shown on the big screen at Arthur Ashe Stadium during the national anthems.

Initially, the men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was to start at 2 PM local time (7 PM BST). But it has been delayed by 30 minutes. It will be the third consecutive Grand Slam final for both players.

Tags: Carlos Alcaraz, donald trump, Jannik Sinner, us open

QUICK LINKS