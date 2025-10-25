LIVE TV
'Don't Know If We Will Be Coming Back': Rohit Sharma Drops A Bombshell On His And Virat Kohli's Farewell From…

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli confirmed their final tour of Australia after India’s 9-wicket win in the 3rd ODI. Rohit’s unbeaten 121 at the SCG sealed the series victory and marked an emotional farewell for the two Indian cricket greats, who thanked Australian fans for their love.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
October 25, 2025 19:47:11 IST

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant, unbeaten 121 in the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and honestly, it felt like the end of an era. He pretty much confirmed along with Virat Kohli that this was their last tour of Australia.

Before the series, everyone kept asking if the two still had enough left in the tank to make it to South Africa for the 2027 World Cup. Well, they answered in the best way possible. Rohit and Kohli put on a classic partnership, adding 168 runs for the second wicket without getting out. India chased down 237 with barely any trouble—nine wickets left, 69 balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Confirm Final Tour of Australia

Right after the win, Rohit and Virat chatted with Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri on Fox Cricket. That’s when they made it clear: this was their final series in Australia.

Rohit said, “I’ve always loved coming here. I enjoy playing cricket in Australia. I’ve got great memories from 2008, and it feels good to finish with that knock and the win.” He added, “I don’t know if we’ll come back to Australia, but it’s been fun all these years. So many memories, good and bad, but I’ll always remember the cricket I played here.”

Both Rohit and Virat share a special bond with Australia. They’ve always loved batting here, especially in ODIs, so it just made sense for them to finish on a high note. The crowd was with them every step of the way during these three matches—honestly, the whole country seemed to pause to watch.

‘Thank You, Australia’: Rohit and Kohli Bid Farewell

From the moment they landed, fans couldn’t get enough. Every training session, people would show up just for a chance at an autograph, and the two always made time for them.

Rohit wrapped up the series as Player of the Series, piling up 202 runs in three matches.

Both of them made sure to thank the Australian fans. Rohit remembered being part of the famous Tri-Series win in 2008, when India beat Ricky Ponting’s team. Kohli’s own first ODI series in Australia was in 2012.

Rohit said, “We want to say thank you as well. We’ve loved coming to this country and playing in front of such big crowds. Some of our best cricket has been here. So thank you for welcoming us so well.”

Kohli kept it short: “Thank you, Australia. Thank you.” 

ALSO READ: India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

Oct 25, 2025 7:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS