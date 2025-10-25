India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma’s 121 And Virat Kohli’s 74 Steer India To Consolation Victory In 3rd ODI, Check Top Highlights Here

India won the 3rd ODI against Australia by nine wickets. The Indians have a consolation victory and escape a successive whitewash.

The bowlers were the ones who established this triumph. Shubman Gill lost one more toss but he was pleased to take up the field first despite the statistics on this venue telling otherwise.

Aussies started quickly but India succeeded in correcting the situation. Head was dismissed by Siraj in the last over of powerplay one, finger-spinners (Axar and Washington) kept it tight and later it was time of Harshit Rana, who had a crucial spell of 4/39, which reduced the hosts to a below par figure since they were bundled out at 236.

In response, India had started off so well since it had scored 68 in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket. That brought Hazlewood out to Gill, and made the two old batsters meet. A majority of the pre-series discussions focused on Rohit and Kohli and the two veterans did not fail their followers today.

The air at the SCG was filled with electricity and it appeared that the visitors were at home. Virtually all the runs were cheered and Ro-Ko was hardly able to put a foot wrong. Kohli made his 75th ODI fifty and proceeded to outdo Sangakkara as the second highest ODI run-getter.

Meanwhile, Rohit lifted his 33rd century in ODI. They had played a masterclass and sewed up an undefeated 168-run partnership as India worked home, still having 11.3 overs to do it.