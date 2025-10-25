LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Shines Again With A Gritty Half Century Against Australia In Sydney Cricket Ground

50 comes up for Virat Kohli, another record to add to Virat Kohli's name. Virat Kohli's second highest runs in ODIs, breaks Kumar Sangakkara's record.

(Image Credit: mufaddal_vohra via X)
(Image Credit: mufaddal_vohra via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 25, 2025 15:14:33 IST

Virat Kohli gave a classic performance as a batting star in the third ODI game where he scored a commanding half century which depicted his class and strength. Kohli entered the scene just at the moment when it really counted and the innings, with a calm confidence, sent the boundaries flying and changed strike with a measured force. It was a comeback and restoration of his reputation as one of the most reliable batsmen in the world of cricket.

India were unable to turn his swing to victory in spite of his excellent knock. Kohli was virtually matched by himself since his partners were inadequate in supporting him and the bowlers of Australia were holding back at the moment when it was most needed. The difference between his personal brilliance and the failure of his team was markedly clear, a lesson not to forget that even a great inning may go to waste when a team is in a generally weak place.

The half century of Kohli, though a personal gratification, will go down in the bitter and sweet circumstances of an innings of the first kind that was powerless to save the match. It was a reminder to both fans and critics that his hunger and drive have not been dulled. Nevertheless, it also emphasized the greater fact of team sport, the brilliant individual work requires support. As the show progressed, the ton of Kohli became one of the hallmarks of his performance and a challenge to the rest of them to do the same.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s Single Sparks Loudest Cheer Of India vs Australia 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 3:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
