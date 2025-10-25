Virat Kohli’s return to form brought relief and delight to his fans during the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney. After being ducked out two times in a row in two ODIs, Kohli finally got off the mark and celebrated his single as if he had hit a hundred. With emotion running through him, Kohli threw a fist into the air and glanced motherly in the direction of the dressing room, showing both relief from the pressure he was under and a determination to ‘make the comeback.

Virat Kohli’s Single Sparks Loudest Cheer Of India vs Australia 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

Kohli, who is known for his strong mental focus and toughness, connected with fans who have followed him through every peak and valley of his career. This gesture was more than just getting out of the naughts, it spoke volumes about Kohli, who has had to overcome hurdles and doubt over pure mental toughness and tenacity. His innings, though not high in runs, had weight and restored faith in his consistency before crucial games approaching.

VIRAT KOHLI CELEBRATING GETTING OFF THE MARK AT THE SCG. 🤣❤️pic.twitter.com/PFwFdIlBmT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 25, 2025







The Sydney crowd clapped the same sentiment that was shared by millions of fans watching around the world. It was bigger than a run for Kohli. It symbolized the very reason he remains one of the most passionate and mentally tough players, and how he can turn adversity into inspiration.

