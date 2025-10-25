India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Mitchell Starc Set To Rewrite History Books In Sydney Cricket Ground

Prior to the final match of the series at The Sydney Cricket Ground, Mitchell Starc is full of hope and confidence to add to his illustrious career achievements to this stage. Starc boasts an amazing record of 106 wickets in 49 matches against India and has been consistent bowling across formats against a strong Indian batting unit at an average of 33.94. He comes into the encounter not just as a fast bowler, but as someone who has come good on multiple occasions in key moments and is now looking to shift the game in Australia’s favour one last time.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Mitchell Starc Set To Rewrite History Books

Mitchell Starc just needs 3 more wickets to reach the 250 wicket mark in One Day Internationals. The stakes in this too will be even greater for Starc, as there is also the opportunity to further entrench himself in the history books. He is ‘on the brink of history,’. Australia would the series to end similarly to the way they ended the previous Test match in, and with Starc in the fold and their mindset, it would have enhanced their motive to do so. India knows the potential threat as well, it is never easy to face a bowler who is able to make the most impact at the best times.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI, Mitchell Starc’s Record

For the Indian team, the challenge is two fold, they will have to deal with Starc’s talents, but they will also have to do it at a ground where Australia are comfortable and confident. The Sydney Cricket Ground is a venue for big occasions, and for Starc the bowling front could represent a launchpad for a terrific achievement, for his legacy. And for Australia along with the players and fans, there is the hope that it takes Starc to the next momentum required to finish the series. As we approach the all important last game, all eyes will be fixed on Starc, waiting to see if he does something special.

