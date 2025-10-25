LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli's Lightning Reflexes Leave Fans Awestruck In Australia vs India 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli’s Lightning Reflexes Leave Fans Awestruck In Australia vs India 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

During the third ODI at Sydney, Virat Kohli amazed fans with a great reflex catch to dismiss Matthew Short that demonstrated his alertness as a fielder. The catch shifted the momentum of the game towards India while also demonstrating Kohli's fitness and dedication to the team.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 25, 2025 12:25:03 IST

Virat Kohli’s Lightning Reflexes Leave Fans Awestruck In Australia vs India 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli showed a moment of genius in the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025, which enthralled fans all over the globe. During the 23rd over of the Australian innings, Matthew Short was comfortably placed at the crease trying to take on Washington Sundar with a strong sweep.

Virat Kohli’s Lightning Reflexes In Australia vs India 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

The ball was smashed with vigor in the direction of short mid wicket on which Kohli was positioned. Demonstrating extraordinary reflexes, Kohli unconsciously turned his head aside upon the line of the ball, and glimpsed it in transit, and then with a perfect catch, made a reverse cup, in front of his face. The audience at Sydney Cricket Ground cheered and Kohli ecstatically greeted them, in apparent wonder of his own performance. His colleagues hastened to his side in the celebration of a wicket which followed prolonged pressure on his part by Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who were bowling one after the other closely. Although Kohli has been experiencing batting complications in the series, his fielding skills were a reminder to the fans that he was a complete package in terms of all round skills and dedication towards the success of the team.



This dismissal did not only send back a dangerous batter but also swung the tide in the favour of India in the match. His performance in the field highlighted why Kohli was still so fit and sharp in reflexes thus breaking the belief on age and athleticism in the field of cricket. His commitment and enthusiasm in the field remain an example to both the teammates and fans.

Also Read: ‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:25 PM IST
Virat Kohli’s Lightning Reflexes Leave Fans Awestruck In Australia vs India 3rd ODI At Sydney Cricket Ground

QUICK LINKS