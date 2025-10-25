LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Farewell Match Tha..' Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

A humorous video of Gautam Gambhir playfully telling Rohit Sharma ‘tera farewell hai’ went viral, leading to discussions among fans about Rohit's future in ODIs. However, Rohit showed his class by scoring 73 runs in the second ODI, keeping alive the hopes for his last outings in Australia.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 25, 2025 11:58:24 IST

'Farewell Match Tha..' Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

An interview with a jocular India head coach Gautam Gambhir and veteran batter Rohit Sharma has created speculation as to whether the latter has a future in future ODI cricket. It is thought the comment was spoken following the second ODI in Adelaide and a fan at the hotel of the Indian team in Australia was recording the comment. Although the audio in the video is somewhat indistinct, the smiles and the laughing between Gambhir, Rohit, and captain Shubman Gill created a vision of easy going friendship, not a serious one. 

Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

In a video shared on social media, Gambhir jokes with Rohit and tells him, ‘Sabko lag rha tha ki aaj farewell match thha, ek photo to lagaa do’ meaning, Rohit, every one of us thought that today is your farewell match, at least get one photo. Although the comment was made jokingly, it has sparked the debate between fans and the media on the future of Rohit in the Indian ODI set up. The seasoned opener had a lean game in the first ODI of the series in Perth, with only an eight run performance. 



Australia vs India, 3rd ODI

The third and the concluding ODI at the Sydney cricket ground will be more than just emotional. Having no other ODI series planned in Australia in the next 2 years, the match might be the last meeting with India colours Down Under of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two who have made an era of Indian batting. Although the video is a shot of friendship, it also highlights the confusion surrounding the future of two of the most prolific batsmen in the 50 over format within India.

Also Read: Will Virat Kohli Retire Today After Australia vs India 3rd ODI? Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:58 AM IST
‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?
‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?
‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?
‘Farewell Match Tha..’ Gautam Gambhir Trying To Bid Farewell To Rohit Sharma After Australia vs India?

QUICK LINKS