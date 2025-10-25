Will Virat Kohli Retire Today After Australia vs India 3rd ODI? Here’s What We Know So Far

Will Virat Kohli Retire Today: India takes on Australia for the third and last of the three One Day Internationals, and the venue is Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Already three wickets are down for Australia. The stands are filled in blue and shower Kohli with approval as he walks out practicing, a sanctimonious bow to every tile of the field as inspired cheers erupt. But the crowd have only one question, will Kohli retire today?

Will Virat Kohli Retire Today After Australia vs India 3rd ODI?

The stadium is full and the excitement is not just for this one match, It is a celebration of a great career. To most audience, this game gains a sentimental dimension, it may be the final occasion when Kohli will play in this stadium in an India Australia ODI. Having no further bilateral ODI series on record at the moment and Kohli withdrawing to the Test and T20 formats, the stage is now being prepared to say goodbye at the SCG. His career spans so long that it has become the character of Indian fans outside the country who now claim to have found their Indian identity in watching Kohli.

Virat Kohli In Sydney Cricket Ground For Australia vs India 3rd ODI

Although India is lagging in the series and even Kohli himself has not scored in the previous matches, none of that spoils the mood. It is not about runs or performance but a final spectacular at this scene, on his part and on the part of another veteran Rohit Sharma, who also could be saying goodbye in Australian ODIs. Beyond the stadium, the Indian diaspora dressed in No. 18 shirts paints his face, drums in bhangra tunes and celebrates the occasion. The game is more of legacy than it is of competition. The ovulation of 43, 000 in the audience would likely be in the honour of the man who over the years has represented the spirit of Indian cricket. And it may be round the one more vintage knock of Kohli, or round the one more admiration, that Sydney is prepared to do his darshan, perhaps to do it once more.

