IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

The throw by the captain of the Indian team Shubman Gill has remained a conspicuous issue as India head to the third game of the series in Sydney.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss

Captain Shubman Gill has now lost three in a row in this series. Gill, after being made full time captain earlier this year, has won only one of ten matches that he has captained in the ten matches that he has captained. This constant failure to win the toss causes strain to the Indian side particularly in Australia where the conditions are usually in favour of the team that wins the toss. The toss record has been cursed in two matches in a row, but the team believes that the third ODI offers new opportunities and a new spirit of performance and offers Gill a chance to save some face and escape a series whitewash on the Australian ground, which is quite uncommon.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, Changes In Indian Team

The India cricket team has undertaken two key alterations in their playing XI before the third ODI due to lackluster performance at the bat and the ball. The squad has lost Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna taking their spots. The selectors are hoping that Kuldeep with his experience and left arm spin will be able to give the bowling attack the much needed bite with the pace of Prasidh. The changes will also work on both of these weaknesses given that India has failed in batting the first two matches and the bowling has not been penetrative.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

The game in question is technically a dead rubber in the sense of a series result, but India is not only playing for their ego, but they also do not want to be whitewashed, which the team has never experienced on the international stage, both in the country of their residence. The announced playing XI speaks about the urgency, the batting core includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and others, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are among the bowlers announced.

