LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide John Kiriakou how to watch ind vs aus match online India vs Australia ODI AI-generated content Abbas Hassan Karaki Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

The toss was once again lost by captain Shubman Gill, which further increased the pressure on India to avoid a clean sweep while on tour of Australia. India made important changes for the third ODI, replacing Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 25, 2025 09:25:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

The throw by the captain of the Indian team Shubman Gill has remained a conspicuous issue as India head to the third game of the series in Sydney.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss

Captain Shubman Gill has now lost three in a row in this series. Gill, after being made full time captain earlier this year, has won only one of ten matches that he has captained in the ten matches that he has captained. This constant failure to win the toss causes strain to the Indian side particularly in Australia where the conditions are usually in favour of the team that wins the toss. The toss record has been cursed in two matches in a row, but the team believes that the third ODI offers new opportunities and a new spirit of performance and offers Gill a chance to save some face and escape a series whitewash on the Australian ground, which is quite uncommon.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, Changes In Indian Team

The India cricket team has undertaken two key alterations in their playing XI before the third ODI due to lackluster performance at the bat and the ball. The squad has lost Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna taking their spots. The selectors are hoping that Kuldeep with his experience and left arm spin will be able to give the bowling attack the much needed bite with the pace of Prasidh. The changes will also work on both of these weaknesses given that India has failed in batting the first two matches and the bowling has not been penetrative.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 

The game in question is technically a dead rubber in the sense of a series result, but India is not only playing for their ego, but they also do not want to be whitewashed, which the team has never experienced on the international stage, both in the country of their residence. The announced playing XI speaks about the urgency, the batting core includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and others, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are among the bowlers announced. 

Also Read: THE FINAL RO-KO Showdown: Sydney Cricket Ground Turns Blue To Celebrate Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Glorious Legacy At India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6how to watch ind vs aus match onlineIND vs AUS 3rd ODIIND vs AUS live streamingIndia vs Australia live score streamingIndia vs Australia live streamingShubman Gill captainShubman Gill Losses Straight Three TossShubman Gill Toss

RELATED News

Canadians rally around baseball's Blue Jays after Trump trade outburst

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Lionel Messi Opens Playoffs With A Bang, With A Header From Heaven

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

Six in a row for Australia at Timbersports World Championship

LATEST NEWS

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

UPDATE 9-NBA Results

IBM says conventional AMD chips can run quantum computing error correction algorithm

Former CIA Officer Says US ‘Bought’ Pervez Musharraf, Took Control Of Pakistan’s Nukes

How Telegram And WhatsApp Is Helping Scammers? Over 30,000 Victims Across India, Rs 1,500 Crore Losses In Six Months, Bengaluru Tops The List

Flames' skid hits 8 games with loss to surging Jets

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Who Is Divya Suresh? Kannada Star Caught On CCTV Amid Bengaluru Hit and Run Scandal

Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion

Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holidays (October 25, 2025): Banks to Remain Closed on THESE States

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Losses Straight Three Toss, Must Rewrite Captaincy Script

QUICK LINKS