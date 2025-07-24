LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Double Delight in England: India Women’s Historic Triumph Earns Praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar praised the Indian women’s team for historic T20I and ODI series wins in England, calling it a major confidence boost ahead of the ODI World Cup (Sept 30) and 2026 T20 World Cup. With standout performances from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Kranti Goud, India now prepare to face Australia.

Indian women’s team was praised for their series win (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 24, 2025 19:16:18 IST

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the Indian women’s team for their historic T20I and ODI series wins in England, calling the achievement a huge confidence boost ahead of two upcoming World Cups. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, claimed their first-ever T20I series win over England with a 3-2 scoreline and followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the ODI leg. “Winning in England is always a challenge, and doing it across both formats speaks volumes about the team’s preparation and mindset,” Tendulkar said.

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Grit and Belief

With the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka beginning on September 30, and the T20 World Cup in England in 2026, Tendulkar believes these wins build belief at the perfect time. “These performances will give the team a lot of confidence going forward,” he added.

The cricket icon also praised the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur and the team’s ability to rise in high-pressure moments. He noted that several players stepped up when it mattered most, showcasing India’s growing depth in women’s cricket.

Standout Performances Under Pressure

The series saw standout performances from key players at crucial moments. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed her maiden T20I century in the tour opener, setting the tone for India’s campaign. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the occasion in the series-deciding ODI with a brilliant century that anchored the victory. Tendulkar praised the leadership and the ability of multiple players to deliver under pressure, calling the series a testament to the team’s collective grit.

Adding to the headlines was 21-year old pacer Krantii Goud, who became the youngest Indian pacer and only the fifth overall to take a six-wicket haul in a women’s ODI for India.

Next Stop: World Champions Australia

India now turns focus to their next challenge, hosting world champions Australia in a three-match WODI series starting September 14. This will be the team’s final assignment before the World Cup campaign kicks off. With growing confidence and momentum, India’s women are now shaping up as serious contenders on the global stage.

Tags: sachin tendulkarTriumph

