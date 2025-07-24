From Pain to Power: Rishabh Pant’s Courage Lights Up Social Media

Rishabh Pant delivered a moment that will be remembered in cricket history as he bravely walked out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, despite suffering a fractured toe. The Indian vice-captain’s courageous return after retiring hurt on Day 1 sparked a roaring standing ovation from a packed stadium of both Indian and English fans. Social media erupted with praise, comparing his grit to legends like Graeme Smith and Anil Kumble, with many lauding Pant as a “superhero with superpowers.”

A Standing Ovation for a Warrior

Pant’s walk to the crease, visibly limping and in pain, showed his sheer determination to support the team. His presence steadied India’s innings after the fall of Shardul Thakur’s wicket, helping the visitors reach 321/6 at lunch. The crowd’s respect was evident as cheers echoed around the ground, with fans on social media showering him with admiration for his commitment and bravery.

Injury Update and Team Adjustments

Rishabh Pant sustained the injury during a reverse sweep attempt off Chris Woakes, resulting in a severely swollen and bleeding right foot. The BCCI confirmed he would not perform wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in behind the stumps. Pant, who arrived at the stadium wearing a protective moon boot, is set to miss the fifth Test and likely be sidelined for six weeks. Despite this, he remained available to bat and joined the crease after Shardul Thakur’s dismissal.

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka took to social media to applaud Pant’s grit, calling him “a true champion” whose courage inspires the entire cricket fraternity. Sanjiv Goenka’s praise reflected the widespread admiration Pant has earned from players, officials, and fans alike.

Impact and Future Prospects

Rishabh Pant has already scored over 450 runs in the series, including two centuries, His presence remains vital for India’s fightback as they trail 1-2 in the series. His fearless, attacking style provides India with momentum in tough conditions. As the team copes with multiple injuries, including Nitish Kumar Reddy’s knee issue, and pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh sidelined, Pant’s resilience has given fans and teammates renewed hope. Meanwhile, options like Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul may be considered to fill the wicket-keeping gap moving forward.

Pant’s fearless innings and unwavering spirit have ignited social media, inspiring millions around the globe as he fights through pain to keep India’s hopes alive.

