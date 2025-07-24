Home > Sports > BCCI Update On Rishabh Pant Delivers Big Relief For Team India

BCCI Update On Rishabh Pant Delivers Big Relief For Team India

Given that the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is scheduled to begin on July 31 at The Oval in London, the injury essentially disqualifies Pant from the rest of the England trip.

After Shubman Gill, Pant has scored 462 runs in seven innings, making him the second-highest run scorer in the intense series.
After Shubman Gill, Pant has scored 462 runs in seven innings, making him the second-highest run scorer in the intense series.

Despite Rishabh Pant’s toe fracture, the BCCI medical team cleared him to bat in Thursday’s fourth Test match against England, which is a huge relief for Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. On the first day of the fourth Test, the Indian vice-captain attempted a reverse sweep off the England seamer, but was struck on the toe by Chris Woakes.

Immediately, the 27-year-old was seen grimacing in agony as the area on his right foot, just above the little finger, swelled up and became bloody. Pant had to be removed in a golf cart for scans since he was unable to stand on his own.  The Indian team’s management and supporters were relieved to hear the BCCI’s announcement, despite early media reports indicating that Pant will probably be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Statement On X

“For the rest of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant will not be keeping wickets because to an injury he suffered to his right foot on Day 1.” In a statement on X, the BCCI stated that Rishabh Pant, who joined the team on Day 2 despite his injury, will be available to bat as needed by the team.

How was Pant injured?

Pant attempted a reverse-sweep on Woakes’ fourth delivery in the 68th over. He only managed to get an inside edge onto his right boot, though, as he missed the shot. With haste he removed his glove and started to limp. The Indian team physio hurried to the centre and removed his shoe, revealing blood seeping out and a severely swelled area. The 27-year-old appeared in pain as he tried to bear weight on his right foot. Even with the assistance of Indian support workers, he was unable to walk, and in the end, a golf-style buggy was used to transport him to a medical facility on the ground.

Who is replacing Pant?

It appears that Pant would be replaced by Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper batsman from Jharkhand, who is anticipated to join the team. Citing personal reasons, he has not played for India in any format since returning from the South Africa tour. 

Infosys Q1 Profit Soars 8.6%: What’s Driving The Surge In Enterprise AI And Big Deal Wins?
