LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy

DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy

While pursuing 174, the Lions were jolted early as Central Delhi Kings' bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir struck in quick succession, leaving them struggling at 48/3 inside the fifth over.

DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 1, 2025 13:51:26 IST

The West Delhi Lions lifted the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 title by ousting Central Delhi Kings with a comfortable six-wicket victory in a high-octane final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Skipper Nitish Rana once again rose to the occasion, delivering a match-winning unbeaten 79 to guide his side to glory.

While pursuing 174, the Lions were jolted early as Central Delhi Kings’ bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir struck in quick succession, leaving them struggling at 48/3 inside the fifth over. The pressure of a big final was evident, but captain Rana stepped up when it mattered the most. Alongside Mayank Gusain, he steadied the chase with a 42-run partnership. Gusain (15 off 11) fell to Tejas Baroka, but by then, the skipper had already seized control.

Rana then found an ideal ally in Hrithik Shokeen, and the pair ensured there were no further setbacks. While Shokeen anchored with a composed 42* off 27, Rana unleashed a masterclass of controlled aggression, peppering the boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Their unbroken stand not only nullified the Kings’ bowling attack but also carried the Lions over the finish line.

Earlier, batting first, the Central Delhi Kings produced a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to post a competitive 173/7 in 20 overs. The Kings’ top order faltered under pressure, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. At one stage, they were left reeling at 78/6, and the West Delhi Lions looked firmly in control.

But the script changed dramatically when Yugal Saini and Pranshu Vijayran came together at the crease. The duo showed grit, composure, and brilliant shot selection to stitch a game-changing 78-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Yugal anchored the innings with a determined 65 off 48 balls, mixing steady accumulation with timely boundaries.

At the other end, Pranshu played the perfect aggressor, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 50 off just 24 deliveries. His fearless stroke play in the death overs ensured the Kings not only recovered but also finished with real momentum, silencing the Lions’ early dominance.

For West Delhi, Manan Bhardwaj once again impressed with the ball, returning with figures of 2/11 in 3 overs. Shivank Vashisht was equally effective, scalping 2/12 in 2 overs, while skipper Nitish Rana played his part too, conceding just 16 runs in his four overs and picking up a crucial wicket.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NewsX Editorial Team and is published from a syndicated feed)

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma’s Bronco Test Result Revealed: Know If He’ll Play Against Australia in ODIs or Not?

Tags: Arun PundirCentral Delhi KingsDPL 2025Nitish RanaSimrajeet SinghWest Delhi Lions

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy
DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy
DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy
DPL 2025 Champions: Nitish Rana’s Masterclass Helps West Delhi Lions Lift The Trophy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?