Rohit Sharma’s Bronco Test Result Revealed: Know If He’ll Play Against Australia in ODIs or Not?

Rohit Sharma Fitness Test: The batting giant of India Rohit Sharma recently underwent the bronco test, a recent addition to the fitness tests of BCCI. People wanted to know how a 38-year-old Rohit would cope with this rigorous test. The outcome however, shocked many as Rohit not only cleared it but also did a commendable job.

Rohit Sharma Passes Bronco Test

The bronco test, which was launched by the BCCI earlier this month, is meant to test endurance and stamina. Rohit has done it well and impressed the assessors. The Yo-Yo test was also done, which has been a long-time test of Indian cricketer fitness along with the bronco test

According to reports issued by RevSportz Global, all the players who undertook the tests on August 30 and 31 passed them. Another event was the Rohit exhibition in Bengaluru at the Centre of Excellence. During the drill, the observers noted his physical condition and his activity. The other report also pointed out Prasidh Krishna who registered some impressive figures.

Future Plans for Rohit Sharma

Having the results behind him, he now focuses on the playing schedule of Rohit. India will visit Australia in October to play three ODI matches on the 19th, 23rd and 25th. Although Rohit should be in the squad, the bigger question is whether he will be playing in one-day games of India A versus Australia A on September 30, October 3 and 5 in Kanpur.

The selectors will consider the workload of Rohit. This would provide him with match practice, but attendance may be dictated by fitness management and other upcoming commitments.

Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Decisions

Rohit has given up two formats in the past year. He bowed out of T20Is on a high after leading India to the T20 world cup victory in June. A year later he decided to retire his Test career as well.

There was a period of conflict after Rohit left Tests in favor of T20. In the 202425 series in Australia, he had a bad form and did not impress. The series concluded in January and shortly afterwards Rohit announced his Test retirement, just before the squad to take on the England Tests was announced.

Rohit Sharma in ODIs and IPL

ODI format is the only international avenue available to Rohit now. His concerts will play a key role when India is about to take key missions. Besides his engagement in the country, he also featured in IPL 2025 in Mumbai Indians, and he continues to be a key player within the franchise.

The new fitness test score is something Rohit and the team need. As he is still unsure of his future in the long run, passing the bronco test gives him the confidence. Rohit has so far been a key player in the ODI plans of India and his presence in Australia will be followed closely.

