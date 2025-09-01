Harbhajan Singh Blasts Lalit Modi For Releasing ‘Slapgate’ Video Featuring Sreesanth, Alleges ‘Selfish Motive’

Ex-India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has finally come out to speak following the release of the notorious slapgate video by the former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. Modi released the video when he was a guest on Michael Clarke podcast Beyond 23, where the world first watched the controversial Harbhajan vs Sreesanth confrontation in IPL 2008.

Slapgate Video Resurfaces After 16 Years

The incident itself was in the news back in 2008 though the video was never aired. Commercials had been interrupted by broadcasters when the fight took place. In the shots that came back, Sreesanth was the only one we could see in tears, with team mates such as Irfan Pathan and Mahela Jayawardene comforting him.

In the video uploaded by Modi, Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth in the back of the head as they shook hands after the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth replied promptly and both of them began to talk. The two teams were fast to interrupt before the situation deteriorated.

Harbhajan Questions Lalit Modi’s Intentions

When Harbhajan recently attended Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, he was asked what he felt about the video going viral. He replied that he was disappointed and asked why the slapgate video was leaked after that long period.

“The way the video has been leaked, it’s wrong. It shouldn’t have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten, and they are reminding people about it,” he said while speaking to Instant Bollywood.

He also confessed that he was sorry about the incident but said that people must get on with it, and not dig up old controversies. To Harbhajan, the case was an open and closed one.

Spinner Apologises Again for Slapgate Incident

Harbhajan admitted that he was embarrassed by the incident and over the years has apologised on multiple occasions. He stressed that he is a human being and that part of life was to make a mistake.

“Yes, the video has gone viral. It was an unfortunate incident, and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake. Humans make mistakes, and I did one too. I have requested Lord Ganesh to forgive me if I make a mistake again. Mistakes happen,” Harbhajan said.

The Turbanator remembered that emotions usually prevail when the competition is on. He again apologized and said that he and Sreesanth have since forgotten that dark period of the IPL.

Harbhajan and Sreesanth Share a Better Bond Today

This is not the first occasion that Harbhajan has written about slapgate. In the podcast by Ravichandran Ashwin earlier, he indicated that given opportunity to reverse the time, he would never have raised his hand against Sreesanth. He further told me their relationship has mended over time.

Although the 2008 brawl resulted in a 11 match ban and loss of match fees by Harbhajan, the two ex-teammates are currently on friendly terms. The two have frequently talked publicly of moving on with the incident.

To Harbhajan, the resurrection of the video of the slapgate is just a reminder of an error he has already acknowledged, apologised, and forgotten. What he is upset about is not his own error repeated but rather the reason why some people chose to publish it now.

ALSO READ: World Cup 2027 Bound? Rohit Sharma’s Jaw-Dropping Fitness Transformation Sparks Frenzy Among Fans!