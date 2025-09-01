LIVE TV
Home > Sports > World Cup 2027 Bound? Rohit Sharma’s Jaw-Dropping Fitness Transformation Sparks Frenzy Among Fans!

Rohit Sharma has stunned fans with a dramatic fitness transformation as he gears up for the World Cup 2027. After acing the BCCI fitness test, the 38-year-old skipper returned to Mumbai looking leaner and sharper, silencing critics and signaling he isn’t done just yet.

World Cup 2027 Bound? Rohit Sharma's Jaw-Dropping Fitness Transformation Sparks Frenzy Among Fans! (Image Credit - ANI/X@mufaddal_vohra)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 1, 2025 12:11:50 IST

Rohit Sharma is sparing no effort in his pursuit to be World Cup 2027 ready. At 38, there were, of course, concerns about his fitness, agility and endurance at the very top level. However, with a magnificent performance following the recent fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the India captain has put critics in check.

Fitness Test Triumph for Rohit Sharma

The fitness test, in which he also involved with some of his teammates, revealed that Rohit is in the best physical shape of his life. His conclusions proved that he remains resolute to stick to the international standards even in his old age.

Rohit has not played any cricket since IPL 2025 in May, however, in October, India will go on an ODI tour of Australia and he is already training to play in it. He will surely have a great comeback and has been training hard on workout programs and his body has already passed all the necessary fitness tests.

Leaner Look Sparks Fan Buzz

The real focus of the fans was the images of Rohit coming to Mumbai following the test. The Indian captain appeared much leaner, sharper, and agile than he had been before when his fitness was doubted.

The apparent weight loss and body transformation of Rohit showed how much he had worked with Abhishek Nayar, who was the previous assistant coach of India. His change turned into the main content on the Internet, and social media was abuzz with the commitment before the World Cup 2027.

As paparazzi welcomed him at the airport with their usual jokes, Rohit responded to them with his usual sense of humor and everyone laughed. However, his new athletic appearance eclipsed all other things as a result of that encounter.

October Return in Australia

Rohit is set to make his competitive comeback in October 19 when India makes its debut in the first ODI against Australia in Perth. The tour will be followed by matches in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25. Such games are likely to be a big draw in the lead-up to the World Cup 2027 in India.

Interestingly, a report in Dainik Jagran last month reported that both Rohit and Virat Kohli could be playing their last ODI series in Australia. The pair has already gone beyond T20Is last year and said goodbye to Tests three months ago.

Different Plans for World Cup 2027?

However, going by the fitness levels of Rohit and the net sessions under Kohli in Lords, then both legends appear to be looking forward to a longer trip. Instead of thinking of retiring, it seems that they are more interested in making their mark in the World Cup 2027 by extending their careers.

To fans, this fresh vigor is a reminder that two of the greatest Indian cricketers have unfinished business at the global stage. Not only does Rohit create hope, but he makes the 2027 countdown interesting.

Tags: bcciBronco Testmumbairohit sharmavirat kohli'World Cup 2027Yo-Yo Test

