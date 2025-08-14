LIVE TV
Dr. Vece Paes, Olympic Hockey Bronze Medallist and Sports Medicine Pioneer, Passes Away at 80

Dr. Vece Paes, Olympic Hockey Bronze Medallist and Sports Medicine Pioneer, Passes Away at 80

Dr. Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist and pioneer in sports medicine, passed away at 80. A versatile athlete and former Indian Rugby Football Union president, he significantly advanced sports health and anti-doping efforts in India, leaving a lasting legacy in athletics and sports administration.

Dr. Vece Paes (Image Credit - X)
Dr. Vece Paes (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 10:23:07 IST

Dr. Vece Paes, an iconic figure in Indian sports, passed away at the age of 80. Known for his outstanding contributions as an Olympic hockey player and a trailblazer in sports medicine, Dr. Paes left an indelible mark on Indian athletics and sports administration.

A Versatile Sportsman and Olympian

Born in April 1945 in Goa, Dr. Vece Paes was a multi-talented athlete who excelled in various sports. As a midfielder for the Indian hockey team, he was part of the squad that won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics. His athletic skills were not limited to hockey; he also played divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His passion for rugby saw him rise to become president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002, showcasing his leadership beyond just playing.

Pioneer in Sports Medicine and Administration

Dr. Paes pursued medicine in Kolkata, blending his medical expertise with his love for sports. He was a pioneer in the field of sports medicine in India and played a significant role in enhancing sports health standards across disciplines. His involvement with the Asian Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was instrumental, especially in managing anti-doping education programs, a critical aspect of modern sports.

Legacy of Inspiration

Dr. Vece Paes’s legacy extends far beyond his athletic achievements. He inspired generations of athletes and sports administrators with his dedication to excellence, both on the field and behind the scenes. His contributions continue to influence Indian sports culture, making him a respected and cherished figure in the community.

Dr. Paes leaves behind a lasting legacy that celebrates not only sporting success but also the advancement of athlete health and integrity in Indian sports.

