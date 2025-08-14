LIVE TV
Melina Brings Untold WWE Stories to the Stage with New Live Show "Unwritten"

Melina Brings Untold WWE Stories to the Stage with New Live Show "Unwritten"

Former WWE star Melina is launching a live show called Unwritten, where she’ll share personal stories, including her infamous ring apron fall. Described as “audio diaries,” the show aims to inspire fans through humor, vulnerability, and lessons on overcoming self-doubt and embarrassment.

Former WWE star Melina is launching a live show called Unwritten (Image Credit - X)
Former WWE star Melina is launching a live show called Unwritten (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 14, 2025 09:57:14 IST

Former WWE Women’s Champion Melina is stepping back into the spotlight  but this time, it’s not in a wrestling ring. In a candid interview on WrestlingNews.co’s “The Velvet Ropes,” Melina revealed details about her upcoming live show, “Unwritten,” set to debut in London this August. The one-woman performance promises an emotional and entertaining mix of personal stories, backstage memories, and empowering life lessons.

Audio Diaries from the Heart

Melina describes Unwritten as a live series of “audio diaries” that will explore the highs and lows of her wrestling career — including the moments she once tried to forget. “I’ve been through so many embarrassing things,” she shared, explaining that she hopes to show fans how even painful experiences can become powerful tools for growth. The format will allow her to speak freely and honestly in an intimate, stripped-down setting.

The Fall Everyone Saw And She Learned From

One of the stories Melina plans to tell first is her infamous apron fall during a live pay-per-view entrance — a clip that quickly went viral. “I just fell off,” she said, laughing. “I didn’t know what to do… so I just threw myself in.” Instead of hiding the moment, she turned it into a lesson about resilience and owning your missteps. “It could be the end of the world, or it could be something you laugh off. I chose to laugh.”

From Self-Doubt to Self-Belief

Melina hopes her honesty inspires others to believe in their own potential. Reflecting on her journey, she admitted, “I didn’t think I was enough. Too short, too ugly — all the things society said.” But over time, she proved herself wrong. “The only person stopping me was me.”

“Unwritten” premieres August 23, 2025, at The Cavendish Arms in London.

Melina Brings Untold WWE Stories to the Stage with New Live Show “Unwritten”

