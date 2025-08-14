Bitten, Battered, But Unbowed: Nia Jax Reacts as WWE Referee Charles Robinson Faces Another Scare

Veteran World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) referee Charles Robinson, affectionately known as “Lil’ Naitch,” experienced one of the most bizarre moments of his storied career and it didn’t happen inside the ring. At 2 a.m. earlier this week, Robinson was bitten by a bat while he slept in his own home, prompting an emergency trip to the hospital. The incident led to four hours under fluorescent lights and six precautionary shots, including rabies treatment.’

Sharing the Scare with a Smile

Robinson took to social media to share the bizarre ordeal with a mix of disbelief and trademark humor. One image showed him in a hospital gown, sticking out his tongue like he was selling an in-ring injury. Another photo featured the bat with the caption, “BAD BAT!!!” an oddly fitting moment of levity for someone who’s seen it all in the squared circle.

A Summer of Close Calls

Surprisingly, this wasn’t even Robinson’s first hospital visit in recent weeks. Just earlier this summer, during Goldberg’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Robinson took an unplanned spear that left him with a cracked rib. For a referee, he’s had a rougher season than some main-eventers.

Nia Jax Sends Her Support

Among the outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers, Nia Jax was one of the first to publicly check in. “Charles!!!! You’re the toughest,” she posted on Instagram, a short but sincere nod to the resilience Robinson has shown throughout his career — and especially in recent weeks.

In a business known for scripted chaos, it’s the unscripted moments that reveal the true bond shared by WWE’s backstage family. Robinson’s grit, humor, and unwavering professionalism continue to earn him respect inside and outside the ring.

