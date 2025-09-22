LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dubai Drama Asia Cup 2025: The Internet Goes Crazy Over Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma’s Heated Clash With Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s fiery on-field exchanges with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match sparked massive internet reactions and fan frenzy.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 22, 2025 00:29:27 IST

Shubman Gill And Abhishek Sharma Fire Back In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025!

If you thought the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan was going to be calm, think again! On September 21, 2025, Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma didn’t just bat—they launched a verbal counterattack on the field against Pakistan’s fiery pacers, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi. Every shot, every word seemed charged with purpose. Fans watching online couldn’t stop cheering; the internet exploded, flooded with memes, clips, and memories of the legendary aggression of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

This wasn’t just cricket, it was war on the pitch, a full-throttle reminder that India doesn’t take provocation lying down. It’s not the first time India has shown such spine; the exchanges echoed the legendary battles of past India-Pakistan clashes, where every run, every stare carried decades of rivalry.

These matches are far bigger than a scoreboard, they’re political, emotional, and downright sentimental. Fans live and breathe every delivery, every swing. And players, just like the fans, carry the weight of history in their every move. Gill and Sharma’s fiery exchanges? A perfect example of India striking back, sending a message loud and clear: don’t mess with Team India!

Here Is What Exactly Happend Between The players In India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Shubhman Gill vs. Shaheen Afridi
Shubman Gill came out to bat for India in the third over of the innings and faced Shaheen Afridi, and the sparks flew! Afridi tried to provoke him, yet Gill didn’t flinch. He smashed two consecutive boundaries and added some swaggering moves, making it clear he was eager to take on the Pakistani pacer. Words were exchanged, fans went manic, and the pitch suddenly felt like a battlefield. Each shot and glance screamed defiance, giving Indian enthusiasts a thrilling sense of excitement and nostalgia for the past battles of fire with fire.

Abhishek Sharma vs. Haris Rauf
Things didn’t settle down for long. Abhishek Sharma hit a boundary off Haris Rauf in the fifth over, which led to a heated verbal confrontation. The two players traded barbs, and umpire Gazi Sohel had to step in to calm the situation. The atmosphere, the swagger, the raw excitement, it was clear this was more than just cricket. Fans on the internet went wild, debating whether it was an aggressive retaliation or crossing the line. Either way, the India-Pak drama was in full swing!

Here Is How The Internet Is Reacting 







Also Read: WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!



Tags: asia cup 2025home-hero-pos-3india vs pakistan

