WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!

Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Outrage In Asia Cup 2025

Sahibzada Farhan has once more done it, and not so well.

In his 50th match in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025, Farhan marked the occasion with a controversial gun-shooting sign, crushing a six off Axar Patel in the 10th over. Both fans and critics were shocked, as it was termed tone-deaf and very insensitive.

The biggest question is Why?

Since this celebration is subsequent to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian tourists died. The gesture by Farhan does not only seem to many a flashy on-field act, it is also a disturbing reference to real-world violence, making it impossible to draw a line between cricket and geopolitics.

Although this was done by a player who was supposed to be happy about his big hits, this act went a notch higher. Rather than celebration, Farhan has created a hole for himself, attracting reactions from fans, media, and social sites.

Cricket is not supposed to unleash emotions of rage and emotional injury.

#INDvPAK #PAKvIND This is how sahibzada farhan celebrated his half century, signifying his bat as Ak 47 and pointing it towards Indian Dug out. Modi ji if this is not an act of war, what is ? Stop this match and attack pakistan asap or else resign. pic.twitter.com/9aHtttohMA — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) September 21, 2025

Farhan’s Innings In India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Nevertheless, news of Farhan had all the wrong publicity, even with the controversy surrounding the situation. He hit 50 off only 34 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes, assisting Pakistan to score 91 runs in the first 10 overs. He continued with a rather egotistical and near-daredevil attitude after being dropped twice, maintaining a “we don’t care” approach to what was going on. Although his batting was technically a boost to Pakistan, it also displayed a lack of respect for the tense nature of the game.

Here Is How The Internet Reacted To His Gesture

Sahibzada Farhan showing how his brothers killed innocent tourists in Pahalgam through his half century celebration. Shame on BCCI and Modi Gov for allowing Cricket match with a country like this and giving them a platform to do this 🤮#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Obpymv0Rnn — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 21, 2025

nothing just a terrorist exporter sahibzada farhan flexing islamic terrorism#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/qdevmxU3UV — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) September 21, 2025

In a terrorist like action Pakistani player Sahibzada Farhan celebrated scoring a fifty against India in Asia cup by mimicking an AK-47 gun action with his bat towards crowd. pic.twitter.com/quDzUa2L8W — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 21, 2025

This is Sahibzada Farhan’s celebration after scoring half-century against India. He showed exactly which country he belongs to and what his country’s main business is.

This is the mindset of every Pakistani, terrorism in their blood.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/8xERbJB3yu — Binod (@wittybinod) September 21, 2025

Farhan did not escape easy because of the internet. His celebration, which involved mimicking a gun, was immediately denounced as tasteless, offensive, and completely out of touch.

Social media was bombarded with fans lamenting the lack of respect toward Indian players and the absence of real sportsmanship.

The question many asked was: how can someone celebrate like this in a high-stakes, tense match? The response was strong and relentless, as critics pointed out that cricket is supposed to unite, not provoke. Farhan’s on-field antics became the internet buzz, a clear testament that the outrage was not in vain. What do you think, readers—celebration or outright disrespect?

