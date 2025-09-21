LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Controversy With Gun-Firing Celebration After Pakistan’s 171 Runs vs India in Asia Cup- Fans Outraged Amid Recent India-Pak Tensions!

Sahibzada Farhan sparked controversy and outrage with a gun-firing celebration after Pakistan’s 171 runs during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash, drawing criticism due to recent tensions between the nations.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 21, 2025 23:44:21 IST

Sahibzada Farhan Sparks Outrage In Asia Cup 2025

Sahibzada Farhan has once more done it, and not so well.

In his 50th match in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025, Farhan marked the occasion with a controversial gun-shooting sign, crushing a six off Axar Patel in the 10th over. Both fans and critics were shocked, as it was termed tone-deaf and very insensitive.

The biggest question is Why?

Since this celebration is subsequent to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian tourists died. The gesture by Farhan does not only seem to many a flashy on-field act, it is also a disturbing reference to real-world violence, making it impossible to draw a line between cricket and geopolitics.

Although this was done by a player who was supposed to be happy about his big hits, this act went a notch higher. Rather than celebration, Farhan has created a hole for himself, attracting reactions from fans, media, and social sites.

Cricket is not supposed to unleash emotions of rage and emotional injury.

Farhan’s Innings In India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Nevertheless, news of Farhan had all the wrong publicity, even with the controversy surrounding the situation. He hit 50 off only 34 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes, assisting Pakistan to score 91 runs in the first 10 overs. He continued with a rather egotistical and near-daredevil attitude after being dropped twice, maintaining a “we don’t care” approach to what was going on. Although his batting was technically a boost to Pakistan, it also displayed a lack of respect for the tense nature of the game.

Here Is How The Internet Reacted To His Gesture

Farhan did not escape easy because of the internet. His celebration, which involved mimicking a gun, was immediately denounced as tasteless, offensive, and completely out of touch.

Social media was bombarded with fans lamenting the lack of respect toward Indian players and the absence of real sportsmanship.

The question many asked was: how can someone celebrate like this in a high-stakes, tense match? The response was strong and relentless, as critics pointed out that cricket is supposed to unite, not provoke. Farhan’s on-field antics became the internet buzz, a clear testament that the outrage was not in vain. What do you think, readers—celebration or outright disrespect?

