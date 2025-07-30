Home > Sports > EaseMyTrip Withdraws from India vs Pakistan Semi-Final in WCL 2025, Citing ‘Nation First’ Stance

EaseMyTrip Withdraws from India vs Pakistan Semi-Final in WCL 2025, Citing ‘Nation First’ Stance

EaseMyTrip has withdrawn sponsorship from the India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final, citing national sentiment and stating "terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand." While India qualified with a win over West Indies, uncertainty looms over their participation in the politically charged clash.

India faces Pakistan in Semi-Final of WCL 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 30, 2025 13:46:32 IST

EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti announced that the company is pulling out of its sponsorship for the India vs Pakistan semi-final in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. In a bold statement, Pitti declared that “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” firmly opposing any effort to normalise relations with “a country that promotes terrorism.”

Referring to strong public sentiment, Pitti stated, “The people of India have spoken, and we hear them. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always.”


Sponsorship Row Deepens Semi-Final Drama

The decision comes just as India Champions have secured a semi-final berth after beating West Indies by five wickets. However, their knockout match is now surrounded by uncertainty as it is scheduled against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India had earlier refused to play Pakistan during the league stage following the Pahalgam terror attack in April. That match was cancelled, with both teams awarded a point. Now, the same political tensions could impact the semi-final.

Organisers Silent as Uncertainty Grows

Despite the rising pressure, WCL organisers have not issued any official update on whether the India vs Pakistan semi-final will go ahead. The boycott by a major sponsor like EaseMyTrip adds further weight to public calls for a continued stand against participation.

With emotions running high and national sentiment front and centre, organisers face a difficult decision ahead of the marquee clash.

India’s On-Field Brilliance Overshadowed

India’s journey to the semi-final was built on a dramatic final group-stage victory, yet off-field tensions are threatening to overshadow their cricketing efforts. As a team full of legendary players prepares for what could be the tournament’s biggest match, one question looms: will they play, or will they walk away once again?

Tags: EaseMyTripWCL

