WCL 2025 Points Table: India qualify for World Championship of Legends Semis

India Champions secured a spot in the WCL 2025 semi-finals after a crucial win over West Indies, edging out England on net run rate. They’re set to face unbeaten Pakistan Champions, but political tensions from an earlier match boycott leave doubts over whether India will take the field.

WCL 2025 (Image Credit - X)
WCL 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 30, 2025 13:19:00 IST

India Champions pulled off a crucial five-wicket win over West Indies Champions in their final group game to seal a semi-final spot in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. With this victory, India leapfrogged England on net run rate, with both teams finishing the league stage with three points. Despite a rough start, India’s dominant chase against West Indies proved just enough to stay alive in the tournament.

Semi-Final Showdown in Doubt Amid Political Tensions

India’s semi-final qualification sets up a potentially explosive showdown with table-toppers Pakistan Champions. However, the match’s fate remains uncertain. Earlier in the tournament, India refused to play their scheduled league match against Pakistan in Birmingham, citing the April Pahalgam terror attacks in India. Senior players, including Shikhar Dhawan, publicly withdrew, urging a boycott amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The league-stage clash between India and Pakistan was officially cancelled, with each team receiving one point. Now, with a knockout match at stake, WCL organisers face a dilemma over whether the match will go ahead as planned.

Pakistan, South Africa, and Australia Dominate Table

Pakistan Champions have led the tournament unbeaten, with four wins and one no-result, earning nine points. South Africa Champions, led by AB de Villiers, are second with eight points, losing only to Pakistan. Australia also secured qualification with five points.

India, with just one win and one no-result from five matches, narrowly qualified with a better net run rate than England. Their journey to the semis included three straight losses—to South Africa, Australia, and England—before the crucial win over West Indies reignited their campaign.

WCL 2025 Semi-Finalists Confirmed

  • Pakistan Champions
  • South Africa Champions
  • Australia Champions
  • India Champions (qualified on NRR)
                   Teams MatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Pakistan Champions (Q)5400192.494
South Africa Champions (Q)     5410082.595
Australia Champions (Q)        522015-1.523
India Champions        (Q)           513013-0.652
England Champions              513013-0.809
West Indies Champions514002-2.336

