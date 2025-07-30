Home > Sports > Next Goal For Cristiano Ronaldo: Score Goals Till He Turns Fifty

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo is 40, his biological age stands at merely 28.9 due to his intense workout and recovery regimen. He undergoes extreme routines, cryotherapy, bio supplements, and top sleeping systems.

The brand contracts from Al Nassr helped him achieve a net worth of $1 billion.
The 40 year old Cristiano Ronaldo continues to set new standards for athletic endurance while establishing his enduring  financial success. The fitness tracking brand WHOOP performed tests which indicate Ronaldo has a biological age of  28.9. The world reacted with astonishment as Ronaldo predicted he would maintain his professional soccer career for 10  more years.

Ronaldo’s routine

Ronaldo maintains his extraordinary physical shape through an obsessive lifestyle that includes 17,000 daily steps and weight training with high intensity sprints along with cryotherapy and saunas and specific compression therapy and a minimum of seven hours of nightly sleep. The footballer spends his funds on cutting edge recovery technology which includes cryocapsules and hypoxic sleep chambers and expensive  £28,000 mattresses and customized supplement plans based on biometric readings and medical knowledge. His dedication to achieving perfection extends to painting his toenails as part of his relentless pursuit.

His contract benefits from Al Nassr

Through his Al Nassr contract extension he achieved billionaire status when he received $710 million in two years with club equity stake and substantial sponsorship and performance bonuses. The billion dollar career earnings threshold was reached many years ago yet  Forbes and CelebrityNetWorth now estimate his net worth at $1 billion.

Though Ronaldo may top the charts in terms of earnings, he is not the richest athlete on the planet. That crown goes to Faiq Bolkiah, the Bruneian prince playing in Thailand, who has an estimation of inheritance at $20 billion. Income from football is almost humble in his terms; however, his family fortune outshines any other in football.  

Meanwhile, these stories essentially turn Ronaldo into an image of willpower and transformation. Even at 40 years of age and an ageing man in footballing terms, Ronaldo remains active; a businessman who transformed human possibilities could still take to the field and make a difference on it.

