Will Manchester United vs Bournemouth Be A Friendly Or A Showdown? Match Preview, Prediction, Team News

New Manchester United players Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon were first seen by the public in the US opening, while Amorim displayed his midfield prowess with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, who carried out transition play with poise and vigour.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 30, 2025 12:28:53 IST

The Premier League Summer Series brings Manchester United and Bournemouth together at Soldier Field Chicago on July 31  2025 (kick-off: 7:00 AM IST ) for their second encounter in the tournament. The season openers between Manchester United and Bournemouth featured Borussia Dortmund’s Bruno Fernandes scoring two goals against West Ham as well as Bournemouth’s 3-0 victory against Everton which leads to an exciting Chicago match.

Ruben Amorim has demonstrated progress through his team United after their underwhelming 2024/25 season. The US opener introduced new United signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon to the public while Amorim showcased his midfield talents through Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte who executed transition play with control and energy.

Bournemouth entered the match under Andoni Iraola’s leadership with an undefeated  record against United in their last four competitive encounters that included a dramatic 1-1 draw in April when Rasmus Hojlund scored a stoppage time equalizer. The Day 1 triumph of Bournemouth against Everton showcased their quality through Philip Billing and Dango Ouattara and Daniel Adu Adjei who displayed strong team unity under Iraola’s coaching.

Team news

The pre-season match between Manchester United and Bournemouth will feature United’s non-availability of Bryan Mbeumo who currently participates in pre-season games while Bournemouth has replaced Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen with new defenders Adrien Truffert and Dorde Petrovic.

Where can one watch the match?

The match can be live-streamed in India through Jiohotstar while UK viewers have Sky Sports and MUTV for their viewing needs. The Summer Series games are broadcast through Peacock and some matches will be shown on NBC and MUTV delivers global subscribers with online club exclusive content.

Predictions

The predictions show variations because Bournemouth controls past matches against United but United shows superior performance and superior squad numbers which might lead to a comeback. Both teams will score in this lively friendly encounter that will test tactical approaches and physical conditioning and Premier League preparedness for the 2025/26 season.

