Home > Sports > Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up

Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up

Houston's offensive capabilities were limited during the game; they only took four shots on goal and five corners, but they were unable to convert their opportunities.

Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 30, 2025 10:08:19 IST

Tigres UANL dominated Houston Dynamo FC during the Leagues Cup Phase One match on July  29 2025 by defeating them 4–1 in their home stadium at Shell Energy Stadium.

The match began against Tigres but the team quickly responded with a magnificent second half performance. The first half ended with a goal from Ángel Correa in injury time at 45+3′ before he secured his second at 70′. Diego Lainez scored at 63′ while Ozziel Herrera finished the match with a beautiful goal at 90+7′ following Juan Pablo Vigon’s pass to start the counterattack. Houston managed to score just one goal through Ondrej Lingr at 47′.

What does this win signify for Tigres?

The win establishes Tigres as leaders of the Liga MX Phase One table because they earned three points and maintain a positive +3 goal difference through their four goals scored and one allowed. The team came into this match energized by their recent 4–3 victory at Toluca during the Apertura tournament. During the game, Houston showed limited offensive ability by taking only four shots on target and five corners yet they failed to convert their chances despite maintaining near equal possession percentages at 52.2% for Tigres and 47.8% for Houston.

Tigres’ victory demonstrates their exceptional Leagues Cup record and their superior performance when facing MLS teams on away turf. Houston maintains a poor home record of 4‑7‑2 this season while their lack of goal scoring success continues to disappoint their home crowd.

Tigres will work to sustain their goal scoring streak in their next group matches yet the Dynamo needs urgent tactical changes. Houston will host Mazatlan and Pachuca at Shell Energy Stadium on August 1 and August 5 respectively after their tough opening defeat has escalated the pressure. The decisive outcome provides Tigres an early lead in the phase standings while sending a strong signal to all MLS competitors: the Mexican champions have entered Leagues Cup with dominating firepower and commanding presence. The Houston team needs to quickly recover from this situation.

Also Read: Leagues Cup Match Preview, Prediction: After MLS Ban, Lionel Messi Returns Hungry

Tags: Houston Dynamo FCLeagues CupTigres UANLTigres UANL Vs Houston Dynamo FC

RELATED News

WWE CEO Vince McMahon in Car Crash, Faces Charges Amid Personal and Professional Turmoil
India Storm Into Semis After Stunning Chase Against West Indies in WCL 2025
How Ruben Amorim’s Pitch Beat Champions League Clubs To Win Bryan Mbeumo?
From Bayern Munich To Vancouver: Thomas Muller Crafts His Own Legacy
Neymar Jr Back To Europe? Talks With A Famous European Club On

LATEST NEWS

From Wall Street To Dalal Street: Fed Rate Pause May Steady India Bonds- Here Is What You Need To Know
Gen Z Falls Hard For ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’—Unexpected Drama, Nostalgia, And Sass Spark A Binge-Watching Frenzy!
Why Is Hawaii Facing a Bigger Tsunami Threat Than Japan After The Kamchatka Earthquake?
Delhi Assembly To Conduct Paperless Monsoon Session From August 4
Bengaluru to launch School for Children undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Battles For Screens As ‘Saiyaara’ And ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Dominate Box Office Charts
In Videos: Kamchatka Buildings Tremble As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up
Sonu Sood Turns Fifty-Two: Bollywood’s Real-Life Hero Who Stole Hearts During COVID-19
Nitish Kumar Hikes Incentives For ASHA And Mamta Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up
Houston Dynamo FC Loses To Tigres UANL 4-1 In The Leagues Cup Lash Up

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?