Leagues Cup Match Preview, Prediction: After MLS Ban, Lionel Messi Returns Hungry

Inter Miami begins its 2025 Leagues Cup journey on July 30 by hosting Atlas FC in Fort Lauderdale Chase Stadium starting at 5:00 AM IST. The Herons begin their group matches by playing at their home field while bringing back Messi and Jordi Alba after their MLS suspensions end.

The two global superstars were absent from Miami’s last match because they missed the MLS All Star Game which led to their one game suspension. The coach Javier Mascherano named the required time off as “mandatory” which might lead to positive outcomes during the challenging Leagues Cup and MLS season schedule. Mascherano highlighted that Messi comes back “motivated and fresher” as Inter Miami plans to duplicate its previous international achievements through his leadership.

Inter Miami enters the competition as the second ranked MLS qualifier and Leagues Cup defending champions from 2023 when Messi led the team to victory but Atlas stands before them as a new and interesting opponent. The two teams have never competed against each other in any official match. The Liga MX Apertura has started poorly for Atlas defensively because they allowed eight goals during their first three matches yet Inter Miami has demonstrated solid performance with Messi scoring four goals in his last five matches.

Inter Miami team news

Multiple reports indicate that Miami will present a strong competition with Messi probably heading the attack while Luis Suárez plays in front of him and Jordi Alba will return to his left back position. The team will present a balanced formation through the inclusion of Sergio Busquets and Tadeo Allende alongside their midfield enforcers. The registration process determines whether Rodrigo De Paul can make his debut after joining from Atletico Madrid. De Paul will enhance both the offensive and defensive transition phases of the game once he becomes eligible to play.

The new 2025 Leagues Cup structure requires MLS teams to face Liga MX teams during the group stage yet only four teams from each league will progress to the knockout phase. The entire group stage will take place at Chase Stadium which means Inter Miami will avoid travel challenges during the short period.

Prediction

Most analysts predict Inter Miami will perform strongly at their home stadium. Betting previews predict a 3‑1 victory with Messi likely scoring in the match. The start of this Leagues Cup season means Inter Miami must use their home field advantage to demonstrate their upgraded roster quality and prove MLS supremacy while Messi takes charge of their continental competition.

Also Read: From Bayern Munich To Vancouver: Thomas Muller Crafts His Own Legacy