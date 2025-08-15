East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda

For the first time in its history, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) ’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp will be held in East Africa. The 21st edition of the camp is set for August 23–26 in Kigali, Rwanda, showcasing the continent’s growing basketball influence.

Spotlight on Top Young African Talent

BWB Africa 2025 will gather 60 of the top boys and girls under 18 from across the continent. These elite prospects will train and compete under the guidance of current and former NBA, WNBA, and FIBA players, coaches, and legends. In addition to basketball skills, the program emphasizes leadership, life skills, and community engagement.

Rwanda’s Rising Basketball Reputation

Rwanda’s selection as host reflects its growing presence in African basketball. In recent years, Kigali has welcomed major tournaments, including:

Four Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs and Finals (2021–2024)

A FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifier

Multiple youth events like the FIBA U16 AfroBasket for boys and girls

According to FIBA’s Kimberley Gaucher, the camp “plays a pivotal role in providing top young talent with access to elite coaching and growth opportunities.” NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi added that the timing aligns with the region’s current basketball momentum.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Since its inception in 2001, Basketball Without Borders has reached over 4,600 youth from 144 countries, with 142 alumni reaching the NBA or WNBA. Notable BWB Africa alumni include:

Joel Embiid (BWB Africa 2011)

Pascal Siakam (2012)

Khaman Maluach (2023, 2025 NBA No. 10 pick)

Nike, a BWB global partner since 2002, will provide apparel and footwear for all participants.

Building Africa’s Basketball Future

With NBA and FIBA support, BWB Africa continues to open doors for young African athletes, now expanding its reach to East Africa, laying the foundation for even greater growth in the years ahead.

