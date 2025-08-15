LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda

East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda

The NBA and FIBA will host the first Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in East Africa from Aug. 23–26 in Kigali, Rwanda. The camp will feature 60 top U18 players from across Africa, focusing on skills, leadership, and development, with support from Nike and NBA/FIBA legends.

The NBA and FIBA will host the first Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in East Africa (Image Credit - X)
The NBA and FIBA will host the first Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in East Africa (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 15, 2025 16:04:52 IST

For the first time in its history, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) ’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp will be held in East Africa. The 21st edition of the camp is set for August 23–26 in Kigali, Rwanda, showcasing the continent’s growing basketball influence.

Spotlight on Top Young African Talent

BWB Africa 2025 will gather 60 of the top boys and girls under 18 from across the continent. These elite prospects will train and compete under the guidance of current and former NBA, WNBA, and FIBA players, coaches, and legends. In addition to basketball skills, the program emphasizes leadership, life skills, and community engagement.

Rwanda’s Rising Basketball Reputation

Rwanda’s selection as host reflects its growing presence in African basketball. In recent years, Kigali has welcomed major tournaments, including:

  • Four Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs and Finals (2021–2024)
  • A FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifier
  • Multiple youth events like the FIBA U16 AfroBasket for boys and girls

According to FIBA’s Kimberley Gaucher, the camp “plays a pivotal role in providing top young talent with access to elite coaching and growth opportunities.” NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi added that the timing aligns with the region’s current basketball momentum.

A Proven Track Record of Success

Since its inception in 2001, Basketball Without Borders has reached over 4,600 youth from 144 countries, with 142 alumni reaching the NBA or WNBA. Notable BWB Africa alumni include:

  • Joel Embiid (BWB Africa 2011)
  • Pascal Siakam (2012)
  • Khaman Maluach (2023, 2025 NBA No. 10 pick)

Nike, a BWB global partner since 2002, will provide apparel and footwear for all participants.

Building Africa’s Basketball Future

With NBA and FIBA support, BWB Africa continues to open doors for young African athletes, now expanding its reach to East Africa, laying the foundation for even greater growth in the years ahead.

Also Read: Friday Night Football: Who’s Playing in NFL Preseason Week 2 Tonight (August 15) and How to Watch

Tags: africaFIBAnba

RELATED News

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda
East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda
East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda
East Africa to Host First Ever Basketball Without Borders Camp in Rwanda

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?